Susan Weissberg, a near-30 year resident of Pinecrest and president of Wyllys Professional Travel in Coral Gables, is the recipient of three travel industry and consumer honors, receiving two gold awards in the prestigious 2016 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards competition and a spot on Conde Nast Traveler’s coveted Top Travel Specialists annual list of the world’s best travel advisors.

Weissberg took top honors in her first year of competition in the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards, which recognizes “the best in travel” across all industry segments. Earning the gold in two categories, her “Susan Loves Israel” Hotel Video Series is the newest component in her collection of promotional tools. The 19 videos represent six different geographic regions and various hotel types to showcase the country’s diverse offerings and provide Weissberg’s clients with an array of choices when visiting Israel.

2016 marked the tenth consecutive year for Weissberg to be named to Conde Nast Traveler’s Top Travel Specialist list in the Israel category. The December issue of the popular travel magazine showcases the industry’s best travel professionals. The selection is based on one of the most comprehensive and detailed vetting processes by any consumer travel publication in the market today.

Weissberg is well qualified as a specialist in Israel, a destination for which she has nearly 40 years of first-hand knowledge, including 10 years as a travel agent in Tel Aviv where her travel career began. Often times, Weissberg, who is fluent in Hebrew, would accompany her inbound groups on tours of the country, giving her an inside perspective of her clients’ travel preferences. Even today, Weissberg continues to escort her clients on several special tours and cruises each year, as well as visits new and recently renovated hotels in the area. She also keeps up-to-date on emerging destinations around the world and will be traveling next year to Myanmar and Iceland.

The Pincecrest resident’s industry involvement includes serving on the Dan Hotel brand’s “Think Tank” as well as a member of Abercrombie and Kent’s prestigious 100 Club. She also works closely with the Israeli Ministry of Tourism on various initiatives to promote tourism to the area. For nearly 10 years she served on Ensemble Travel Group’s Board of Directors, her agency’s international travel consortium, where she chaired the finance committee and served on its luxury and marketing committee.

Wyllys Professional Travel has been in business since 1939 and has been located in Coral Gables since 1987. The full-service travel agency is located in the annex of The Colonnades Hotel. For more information about Susan Weissberg and Wyllys Professional Travel, call 305-442-2008 or visit the agency’s website at www.wyllystravel.com.