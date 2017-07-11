Pinecrest resident Eric Nathan provides investigations and surveillance services

For Pinecrest resident Eric Nathan, CEO of Miami-based Nathans Investigations, some assignments are a carbon copy of a Magnum P.I. television episode. “Most of our work is rather straight-forward,” says Nathan. “But occasionally we take on a cloak-and-dagger styled assignment.”

For example, Nathan investigated for a Miami business owner who kept missing cash from the till, thinking it was the store manager.

“We inserted one of our investigators at the business as a new employee, as well as hidden cameras, to catch the manager sealing the money,” says Nathan. “After extensive surveillance, we noticed suspicious activities from one of the business partners instead. Our hidden cameras caught the partner coming into the business late at night. We placed two investigators outside of the business disguised as homeless people. Video surveillance confirmed that the partner was our culprit.”

Nathan quickly points out that his business is more super-sleuth than cloak-and-dagger.

“Certainly, we are sometimes in harm’s way, so our work can be dangerous,” he says. “That’s why most of our investigators have military, personal security and law enforcements backgrounds.”

According to Nathan, South Florida – the largest metro market in the state – keeps the company at a highspeed pace.

“South Florida is notorious for a variety transgressions that require our expertise,” he says, “such as locating missing persons, child custody investigations, spousal surveillance services, internet video surveillance, undercover operations, executive protection, brand protection internet dating investigations, skip tracing and fraud investigations, to name a few.”

Most of his cases are local, he notes, but the company occasionally represents clients throughout the State of Florida.

“Our staff has extensive experience and are continually trained to the highest level possible in a wide range of private, personal and corporate investigations,” Nathans said. “Our pre-screened investigators are well known for their experience, loyalty, confidentiality, discretion and dedication to clients that entrust us with their most sensitive issues. We operate successfully in any socio-economic environment and our state-of-the-art technology, extensive investigative resources and regular training make us the premier investigative agency in South Florida.”

Nathans Investigations also offers a Spy Shop online, an e-commerce link that sells state-of-the-art detection, recording and GPS tracking devices and hidden cameras.

Nathan, 34, is a member of the Association of Investigative Specialists, the Florida Association of Licensed Investigators, the United States Association of Professional Investigators and the BNI University Chapter. In 2017, Nathans Investigations received the Miami Award in the Private Investigator category and the People Love Us on Yelp award.

Prior to opening Nathans Investigations in 2015, Nathan worked for a national investigation agency as a surveillance investigator and the Florida Bureau of Private Investigators as a lead investigator. He was also a field operations supervisor for King Intelligence Security Agency.

Nathan served in the United States Army and earned a degree in private investigation services from City College – Miami. He is currently studying for a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from City College – Miami.

“Nathans Investigations stands out from other agencies by providing personalized investigative services,” Nathan says. “We do not treat cases the same. We take the time to listen to our clients’ unique circumstances and work with them to create an investigative plan that ensures their objectives are met in a professional and timely manner. Thereby, giving the client the peace of mind that they deserve.”

For information about Nathans Investigations, call Eric Nathan direct at 786-426-7387 or visit www.nathans-investigations.com.