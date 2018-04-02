This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Springtime at Pinecrest Gardens is generally a time to replant and renew. This year is particularly important as we turn our attention to replenishing our garden following the losses suffered from Irma. We are currently in a tree planting mode trying to replace nearly 70 specimen trees that were lost during the hurricane. We would like to invite you to Plant a Tree at Pinecrest Gardens. Our new commemorative program for a designated site-specific tree donation, will be marked by a small dedication plaque located on the tree with a name to be determined by the donor and a short commemorative or memorial tribute. The program description and a full list of needed trees and replacement costs can be found on our website or you can call our office at 305-669-6990 for details.

Also at the Gardens…

Music

Miami Wind Symphony presents a special children’s concert featuring live cartoon and storybook characters.

Children will adore this afternoon concert featuring their favorite music from major feature animated film classics complete with costumed characters on stage. Tickets are adults $15, seniors $12, children 17 and under $10. For information call 305-669-6990. Tickets are available at the gate the day of the performance.

Dance

Caminos Flamencos presented by Ballet Flamenco La Rosa, Sunday, April 8, at 3:00 p.m.

“Caminos Flamencos” delves into the most profound depths of the soul of flamenco with its sumptuous and fascinating music and dance to bring to the audience the richness of the varied styles and rhythms of the purest flamenco. Caminos Flamencos, with the spectacular rhythmic stamping or tapping of the feet, precise body movements, and vibrant energy, is at once spiritual yet sensual, primitive yet refined, full of restrained passion yet also of electrifying freedom, making it a highly dynamic and emotionally charged event. Ballet Flamenco La Rosa has presented shows of the highest caliber in Miami for over three decades. This new show, taking inspiration from the company’s Nuestros Caminos (Our Paths) will enthrall audiences with the unequaled power of Pure Flamenco at its best! Tickets are adults, $20 seniors, $15.00, students and children, $8.00. Tickets available at the gate the day of the performance.

Education

Little Lizards

Join us every Friday Afternoon at the picnic areas near the playground for our Little Lizards Program. This drop-in, informal program will feature new activities every week relating to a monthly theme. Lizards will read, explore, create, and imagine while learning about the wonders of nature. No prior registration necessary. Weather permitting. The program, recommended for children 3-10 years of age runs Friday Afternoons, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and is free with $5.00 Park Admission

April 6: Bees – Join us as we learn about the world’s most important pollinator! Did you know that some hives have over 40,000 bees living together, or that they are the only animal on Earth able to produce honey? Find out what the buzz is all about this month.

Nature Film Night presents National Geographic’s Great Migrations: “Born to Move”

Friday, April 6.

Discover one of nature’s great mysteries with a screening of this National Geographic film. Prior to the screening, our community experts will provide activities for movie goers, with hands on educational programs in our Hibiscus Room. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with exhibits beginning at 7:00, followed by the movie at 8:00pm. Tickets are $5.00 at the door.

Cadette Outdoor Art Apprentice Badge

Saturday, April 7, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

In this program, Cadettes will observe and collect things outdoors that drive your artistic inspiration. Art can be found everywhere, especially outdoors! In this program we will seek to understand the science behind art and learn about why art at Pinecrest Gardens is so important. Be prepared to design with nature, discover the relationship between art and the weather, and create a nature playlist and much more! This program will meet all requirements of the Outdoor Art Apprentice Badge. The cost is $12.00 per Scout (includes cost of badge, activity materials, full access to garden amenities and reservation of picnic areas).

HARTVEST PROJECT

HARTVEST TACC (Teen Art Collectors Club)

Art Talks, exhibitions, Film Screenings, Art Installations, Tastings and much more…

Exploring Van Gogh

Friday, April 6

6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

We have designed a program to inspire an interest in art and art collection expecially for teens. The evening will include a talk by Art historian, Armando Droulers and by Video Artist, Carola Bravo. Additionally, there will be a special Film Screening of Oscar and Golden Globe Nominated animated movie: “Loving Vincent” Tickets are $25 and includes art talk, movie and refreshments.

ARTfeast Sunday Brunch at Cypress Hall

A thematic “art immersive experience” inspired by Latin American Artists and Latin Culinary Culture Sunday, April 8, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. This beautiful brunch includes a talk by art historian, Carol Damian, Ph.D, Professor, Former Director and Chief Curator of The Frost Museum Latin Brunch Buffet by Chef Miguel Bravo – Raidi. Tickets are $59 (Adults) AND Children (under 12) $10. Please register at www.hartvestproject.com.

HIBISCUS GALLERY at PINECREST GARDEMS

“Drawing the Anthropocene” exhibition by Gretchen Scharnagl

“Water Paintings” exhibition by Xavier Cortada

Through April 29

Opening reception on Sunday, April 8, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

“Florida is Nature: Climate Change and Sea Level Rise” Talk by scientist Dr. Steve Leatherman and artist Xavier Cortada.

April 11, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.