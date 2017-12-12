Plaza Health Network Foundation’s 8th Annual Women of Distinction & Caring Luncheon

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Plaza Health Network Foundation, the fundraising arm of Plaza Health Network – South Florida’s largest award-winning network of skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers – honored seven women community leaders at the Eighth Annual Women of Distinction & Caring Luncheon on November 16 at the Hilton Miami Downtown. The Women of Distinction & Caring Luncheon celebrates women in our community who have made significant differences in the lives of others locally and globally through their leadership, volunteerism, professional work and philanthropy.

With over 400 attendees in attendance, the event was one of the most successful to date for the Plaza Health Network Foundation. Guests were treated to a champagne reception upon arrival where they were able to shop at various on-site boutiques for items such as handbags, candles, jewelry, clothing, hats, soothing teas and more! Mystery Sunburst Society boxes from Kenda Scott Jewelry were available for $50 where guests were delightfully surprised to uncover a unique piece of jewelry. A silent auction allowed attendees to bid on items such as artwork, clothing, wines, luxury hotel stays, cruises, life coach sessions, private tours, special dining and unique experiences such as behind-the-scenes tours of Zoo Miami and the U.S. Capitol.

The reception was followed by a luncheon and program which was emceed by past honoree and Director of Communications for the City of Miami, Diana Gonzalez. Guests were welcomed by Ilene Zweig, Plaza Health Foundation Executive Director and Ronald S. Lowy, Esq., Chairman of the Board of Directors for Plaza Health Network. A moving video served as tribute to all honorees where their life’s work and personal stories were recapped.

The 2017 Women of Distinction and Caring honorees are:

Terry Buoniconti, Community Leader, Philanthropist, Founder of Miami Project.

Dorothy Jenkins Fields, Educator, Historian, Journalist and Founder, Black Archives.

Shelley Niceley Groff, Esq., Jewish Community Leader, Past Chair Jewish Community Relations Council of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation and Plaza Health Foundation’s 2017 BESSIE Award Recipient.

Hon. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, First Hispanic Congresswoman, Prominent Educator, State of Florida Senator and Representative.

Ana VeigaMilton, Past Chair Zoo Miami, Jackson Foundation Board Member, President of Jose Milton Foundation, Philanthropist.

Terri Shikany, Executive Vice President, Health Coalition, Inc., Women of Tomorrow Mentor, Chapman Partnership Member.

Grace Wang, MD, Oncologist and Breast Cancer Advocate, Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute.

All proceeds from the luncheon will go towards funding Plaza Health Network Foundation’s patient-focused innovative programs and services for patients of Plaza Health Network that go above and beyond the basics covered by Medicare, Medicaid and other insurances. Past luncheons have helped to fund the Music & Memory program for patients with Alzheimer’s and other cognitive disorders as well as the upcoming Virtual Family Reunion Program which will allow patients to globally connect with up to 40 friends and family members at once using real-time, virtual systems. As well, the Foundation will fund a cultural arts program to help enrich the quality of life for patients which, in turn, helps to promote well-being and healing. The cultural arts program will kick-off with a performance by Graham Fandrei, Executive Director of the Magic City Opera and one of Miami’s most active classical singers. The program will also include a series of Hannukah concerts performed by members of Temple Ahavat Olom.

If you were unable to attend the Women of Distinction and Caring Luncheon but would still like to make a donation to support the Plaza Health Network Foundatio, contact Ilene Zweig, Plaza Health Network Foundation Executive Director at 305-297-6863 or izweig@plazahealthnetwork.org or Kristyn Schwartz, Administrative Assistant at 305-606-1920 or kschwartz@plazahealthnetwork.org.

For information about the Plaza Health Network Foundation, visit www.phnfoundation.org.

About Plaza Health Network

Plaza Health Network is the largest not-for-profit network of rehabilitation and skilled nursing facilities in South Florida. Beginning in 1954 as a 12-bed convalescent home for WWII veterans and elderly Jewish residents on Miami Beach, Plaza Health Network has evolved into a leading sub-acute care provider with over 900 beds in seven centers across Miami-Dade County. Plaza Health Network provides sub-acute rehabilitation and restorative nursing care with a focus on getting patients back to an optimal level of health following surgery, an accident, or serious illness. For more information about Plaza Health Network, visit www.plazahealth.org.