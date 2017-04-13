This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Lee Stephens, Photo by Dennis Lyzniak.

The next Main Street Players production is the South Florida premiere of Marjorie Prime, a thought-provoking science fiction play by Jordan Harrison. It is about aging, loss of memory and the technology that eases the pain of both, and was a finalist for the 2015 Pulitzer Prize.

The story features 85 year old Marjorie, feisty and physically fit, but battling the loss of memory. She is living with her quick-witted daughter facing her own life crisis and her daughter’s easy going husband. The other character in the play is the 35 year old holographic version of Marjorie’s deceased husband, who spends time with her reliving the precious moments the two shared when he was alive.

The recently released film based on the stage production stars Geena Davis, Tim Robbins, John Hamm, and Lois Smith, who played Marjorie in the original stage production.

The show is directed by John Olivera, and the cast is as follows:

Marjorie: Carol Sussman

Tess: Fara Sax

Jon: Harry Marsh

Walter: Chris D’Angelo

Marjorie Prime runs now through May 7, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students, seniors, and military personnel, and may be purchased in advance at <www.mainstreetplayers.com>, or at the box office 30 minutes prior to showtime.

Main Street Playhouse

6766 Main Street

Miami Lakes, FL 33014