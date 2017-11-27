PUERTO RICO SUPPORT TOP OF MIND AS MDM HOTEL GROUP RE-PURPOSES ANNUAL CLIENT APPRECIATION EVENT TO SUPPORT MONICA PUIG’S ONGOING EFFORTS TO HELP HER NATIVE COUNTRY

Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig was the JW Marriott Marquis in support of her fund raising efforts for Puerto Rico. MDM Hotel Group (owners of the JW Marriott Marquis Miami, JW Marriott Miami and Hotel Beaux Arts Miami), re-purposed their annual client appreciate event to support her hurricane relief efforts. A portion of the budget allocated for the event was donated to Puerto Rico hurricane relief, and invitees and MDM employees were invited to donate. Monica Puig spoke to the group and you could hear a pin drop at her appeal! You can help by checking out #donatewithmonica.

