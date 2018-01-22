Range Rover Sport sets the gold standard for SUVs

Land Rover has proven its weight in gold since the 1970s, when the vehicle company debuted.

Producing top-rate vehicles is the company’s penchant, and never does it cease to impresses car lovers around the world. The Range Rover Sport SVR 2017 is no exception to the golden standard that sets Range Rovers apart from other SUVs in the market.

There are features in Land Rovers that are consistent throughout the whole line of vehicles. From the Range Rover Sport to the Evoque, the vehicles maintain their iconic style, superb off-road capability, fair price tag, and sophisticated aura. Where the disparity lies is in the trim. The Range Rover Sport comes in seven different trim levels, each boasting a supercharged engine.

The base SE trim starts at $66,645, and has a supercharged V-6 engine. The trim that I was given to test, the SVR — the seventh trim, sports a $112,345 price tag and a 550-hp supercharged V-8 engine.

What first stands out about the Range Rover SVR is the exterior. The Corris Grey paint scheme exudes prestige, and is fitting for people of decorum. If people thought Range Rovers couldn’t get heftier, they have yet to witness the sight of the SRV. The car is a full-time four-wheel drive with four-channel, all-terrain anti-lock braking system, giving full control of the handling.

And when it comes to the interior features, there are too many to count. My personal favorite is the InControl Touch pro on the main console. This touch screen infotainment system does everything you need it to do from using GPS, to controlling the temperature of the front of the vehicle, and the back. If you like to go out with many friends, this is extremely convenient as you eventually will stumble upon a moment where the car is too cold for those in the back, but just fine for those in the front. This way, no one has to sacrifice comfort.

Winter days in Miami can get really chilly, especially as in the past month, so in my search for some extra warmth, I turned on the heat warmers which can be activated for any seat in the car.

Usually with SUVs safety isn’t the first concern because their large size dissolves all worries. However, the engineers at Land Rover made sure to equip the Range Rover SVR with their best technologies for ensuring a safe drive.

Rear view cameras are a staple in new cars, so I will spare you the prattle on their efficiency. What separates this SUV from the rest are the intelligent speed limiter and traffic sign recognition systems, as well as the autonomous emergency braking, and lane departure warning.

There are many qualities that the Range Rover Sport SVR contains that boost its performance beyond that of a regular SUV. After riding in the SVR for a few weeks, I assuredly can say that it is among my favorite SUVs not only because of those many qualities that make it great, but because it makes you feel great driving it.

While there is a fuel-efficient diesel option, the Range Rover Sport’s gasoline engine offers a rather unimpressive fuel economy of 14 mpg city and 19 mpg highway.

