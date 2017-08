The Howard – Palmetto Aces recently participated in the Cooperstown Dreams Park baseball tournament and read their favorite newspaper. Pictured are Andy Alvarez, JP Casal, Andres Hernandez, Frank Fernandez, Justin Ecstein, Jaymel Estrada, Stefan Borrero, Colin Lewis, Mike Lynn, Andres Pedilla, Luke Rierra, Vince Vanhemerit. Coaches: Frank Fernandez, Sam Lewis, Manny Rierra. Team Coordinator: Kerry Lewis. Thanks for taking us along!



