Read in Jerusalem

Some members of Temple Beth Am are pictured at a site in Jerusalem overlooking the Old City. They were in Israel for the 70th Independence Day anniversary event sponsored by the Greater Miami Jewish Federation. They are (l-r) Morris Futernick, Larry Spiegelman, Richard Deutch, Mikki Futernick, Amy Deutch, Tracey Spiegelman, Alan Rosenthal, Natalie Carlos, Susan Morrison, Larry Morrison and Rabbi Jeremy Barras. Thanks, Guys, for taking your favorite newspaper along.

