Melanie Dernis Rosen and her mom, Marilyn Dernis, visited Quebec City, Canada. They checked out the Ice Hotel and Carnaval de Quebec. “The high is 7 degrees!” said Melanie. “The Ice Hotel is now being crossed off my mom’s bucket list! My mom brought the Pinecrest Tribune with us and asked that I send this to you.” Thanks for taking us along!

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here