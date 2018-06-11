Read in Spain

Fred Rebozo is pictured with his favorite newspaper, The Pinecrest Tribune, at The Camino de Santiago, known in English as the Way of Saint James among other names. It is a network of pilgrims’ ways serving pilgrimage to the shrine of the apostle Saint James the Great in the cathedral in Spain. The walk is 500 miles and he will complete the entire walk by June 13, 2018. Thanks for taking us along.
