As we all know, Memorial Day reminds us, annually, to recognize the significant contributions of the men and women who died for our freedom. What you may not know is that recognizing our military is a tradition that began shortly after the Civil War. It was called Decoration Day initially until 1966, when Congress formally declared the last Monday in May as Memorial Day.

Wouldn’t it be great if we didn’t need to celebrate Memorial Day? How wonderful to think about a world that didn’t have conflicts. But, regrettably, that is not the case – and it hasn’t been for many, many generations.

I want to take a moment to share how proud I am of my grandfather, Theodore Sheldon Field, Sr., who fought in World War II, which remains the deadliest war as far as American casualties. When I look at his picture, lovingly holding on to his adoring wife, my grandma Joan Field, I can’t imagine what it must have been like to experience such horror.

My granddad was born in Wilmette, Illinois, just 14 miles north of Chicago’s downtown district. The son of immigrant parents, he went to Culver Military Academy for high school where he would become an officer before heading off to acting school at the Pasadena Playhouse.

He met his wife, my grandmother, there and enjoyed his time with classmates who would go on to major acting careers.

Grandpa Ted was ready to start a career on Broadway but instead, when WWII broke out, he was asked to be the head of entertainment for the troops in the South Pacific. Stationed in New Guinea, he would bring over actors like John Wayne and Gary Cooper to reenact famous movie scenes or speeches, and rally the troops for morale.

Serving several years in the South Pacific, my grandfather trained and indoctrinated troops on their goals and objectives while fighting against the Japanese. Upon his return home, he started a small but successful clothing manufacturing company in Los Angeles and worked hard to provide the American dream for his family. He wanted them to have more than he did – and he succeeded.

Pops didn’t often open up about his war experiences but spoke once about what it was like to have his best friend die in his arms. This wasn’t some cliché from a movie but rather the heart-felt story of a man embroiled in the largest war in the history of mankind, and expressing his human element.

He also spoke of a time when he was told to get entertainment-ready for the troops in a new location and the crew accidentally set up the lights facing the opposite way. The lights shining in the wrong direction led Japanese pilots directly to them where an air-raid killed many men American fighters in the area. Although not his fault, he always felt the heavy burden of that loss.

I’ll always remember my grandfather’s smile and his laughter – the eternal optimist who everyone wanted to be around because he made you feel so good. He was active in the community and was always helping people. Family values that have become the core of the Field family, were so important to Ted Field.

My grandfather believed in the American dream – and in fighting to protect it. He fought with honor, dignity, and respect. He was willing to give his life for his country so that I can be here today, freely speaking to anyone and everyone the way I am right now. And that is a humbling thought we should all keep in mind. Thanks, Pops!

Memorial Day Happenings

So I did a quick search of the web and it appears Pinecrest doesn’t have any posted events for what is arguably one of the most important holidays in the U.S. I was hoping there might be a ceremony planned at Veterans Wayside Park on US-1. But if not this year, I’ll be strongly urging the Village Council to organize an event for future years.

I do, however, know of at least a couple very cool events happening in the metro area. Why not Take a day-cation to Miami Beach and enjoy the “National Salute to America’s Heroes Air & Sea Show” (USA Salute)on May 27 and 28 at Lummus Park on South Beach.

Or hop on the Metrorail and visit the Perez Art Museum (PAMM)on May 29 for a Memorial Day BBQ with a special appearance by the US Coast Guard Air Station Miami.