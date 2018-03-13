Renowned Flamenco Fusion Band on site in Little Havana Koubek Center presents La Banda Morisca!



Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Koubek Center adds a twist to its Little Havana Social Club series, presenting La Banda Morisca at the CubaOcho Arts Center in the heart of Little Havana at 6pm on Sun., Mar 18.

While Koubek Center will continue to host its popular social dance series in its gardens, on this special occasion, it is stepping out—and off site—in efforts to expand its reach and collaborate with other cultural partners. The venue could not resist the opportunity to present this renowned flamenco fusion band—direct from Jerez de la Frontera, and its timely coincidence with Miami Film Festival 2018 and MDC Live Arts’ Ojala/Inshallah series.

The changing border that separated the Arab-Andalusian Kingdom of Granada from the Crown of Aragon and Castile during the 13th and 15th century was known as “La Banda Morisca”—a place where Christians and Muslims, as well as the first gypsies coming to the Iberian Peninsula, met and coexisted.

Drawing their name and mix of influences from this strip of no-man’s-land, La Banda Morisca is a septet from Andalucia who incorporate traditions from both sides of the Mediterranean— including Andalusian moaxajas and North African chaabi– with flamenco and Andalusian rock on a range of instruments that includes oud (lute), guitarra Morisca (Moorish guitar), tarota (oboe), banjo, bass, percussion, saxophones and drums.

Acclaimed for their intoxicating blend of traditional and modern sounds, La Banda Morisca evokes the cultural heritage of ancient Al-Andalus and its lasting impact across Andalusia, the Maghreb, and the Near East.

Make it a night of Film + Music as cultural partners team up: Start your evening at The Tower Theater with Miami Film Festival’s screening of Indestructible: The Soul of Salsa, which follows Spanish flamenco singer Diego El Cigala as he embarks on a journey through Cali, Havana, Punta Cana , San Juan, Miami and New York. Then, cross Calle Ocho to the La Banda Morisca concert—the official after-party of the film festival screening. Package tickets available.

The LHSC series continues the following month with the Betsayda Machado, “the Voice of Venezuela, ” offers up the spirit-shaking vocals and percussion of Afro-Venezuelan soul on Saturday, Apr. 21.

WHAT: Little Havana Social Club: La Banda Morisca!

WHEN: Sunday, Mar 18 at 6pm

WHERE: CubaOcho Arts Center | 1465 SW 8th St Miami 33135

TICKETS: $15 concert / $25 movie + concert Tickets at koubekcenter.org

About The Koubek Center

The Koubek Center is an intellectual, cultural, and community hub in the heart of Little Havana. A historic landmark in South Florida, the revitalized mansion remains true to its pioneering heritage—celebrating its multicultural community with workshops, art exhibitions, theater performances, literary readings, concerts and more. In addition to the mansion, the iconic space includes glorious gardens, the Koubek Theater, the ArtSpace gallery, classrooms, and mini performance spaces.

The programs of Koubek Center are made possible with the generous support of: Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council; the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissionaires; the State of Florida, Department of State , Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture; Southern Exposure: Performing Arts of Latin America, a program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation made possible through the generous support of the National Endowment for the Arts; and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

MDC Live Arts Contact: Alexa Burneikis, 305-237-7733, aburneik@mdc.edu;