Rotary Collects Sneakers at Turkey Trot

The Miami Dadeland Pinecrest Rotary Club collected sneakers at the Lifetime Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day. Lifetime, the organizers of the event held at Tropical Park, worked with the Rotary Club to encourage participants and those attending to donate their old and worn sneakers to the Rotary Club. Howard Horowitz, chairman of the Sneakers for Scholarship drive, said, “The Funds received help fund part of our annual $35,000 scholarship funds well as other programs that benefit our community.”

Tom Boswell. preside elect of the Rotary Club, was at the collection location and greeted all as they donated their sneakers.

Samantha Bailey, Frankie Ruiz, Alex Garcia and the Lifetime staff were instrumental in making the Rotary sneaker drive a success.

If anyone has sneakers that they are ready to discard, please donate to our Rotary Club.

Contact us at www.RotaryPinecrest.org

We will be collecting sneakers at the Miami Marathon on January 27th and 28th in 2018.