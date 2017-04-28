Do you remember your favorite nursery rhyme as a child?

Nursery rhymes are the perfect song-stories to increase early confidence and trust in children. They support development of language and emotional and social skills. Nursery rhymes are also influential in unlocking the world of creativity.

Olivia, my daughter, often creates scenarios where she dresses up and invites me to her castle to play her Prince. I am always honored when she asks me to play the role of her Prince. Watching her provides proof of Albert Einstein’s theory that “imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited, whereas imagination embraces the entire world, stimulating progress, giving birth to evolution.”

The limitation of “knowledge” often clutters our sense of reality. We are bombarded with sensational images of crime and politics that play on our emotions. Buying into these disturbing depictions of humanity can make one feel like their world is crumbling. Pile on more time obligations and our imagination gets left in the dust. Since our mind is premium space, it is imperative to replace unnecessary clutter with ideas manifested through imagination to get back to an “upward and onward” approach to life.

Let’s go down memory lane and dream again. I am giving you a glimpse into my creative mind by breaking down one of my favorite nursery rhymes. In sharing this, my wish is for you to begin dreaming again and for your desires to become reality.

Row, row, row your boat

Not someone else’s, but YOURS! You are responsible for the love you give and receive, your contentment, and inner joy. I can hear the words of my good friend with Breakthrough Basketball ringing in my ears, “compare yourself to yourself” and “be accountable for your own actions”.

Gently down the stream

Not with tremendous force. A calm and graceful plan of action and attitude allows for a proactive approach to the ebbs and flows of life. William James, who is considered the father of psychology, coined the term stream of consciousness to depict our full range of awareness. When we live symbiotically with who we truly are, the flow of our lives happens as nature intended.

Merrily, merrily, merrily, merrily

Live your life in such a manner that future bumps in the road are of no concern. Let’s be B.A.D. (Bold And Daring) together and go beyond what knowledge can measure!

Life is but a dream

Life gives us hope. Hope gives us inspiration to accomplish what we imagine. To relay some advice from one of my player’s grandmothers: “If you can conceive it and believe it, then you can achieve it.”

So get your paddles, find some water, and start rowing!

Charlie Miller is an entrepreneur, public speaker, and master basketball trainer. He has owned his business, ATTACK Basketball Academy for 6 years and is passionate about mentoring the youth of today. You can contact him by email at charlie@attackbball.com.