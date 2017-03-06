This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Jeffrey Rubinstein, partner-in-charge at Rubinstein & Associates, says the economy is on the upswing. His law firm focuses primarily on high-stakes business and real estate law, and the types of cases he and his associates are working on are a sign of the times, he explains.

“When the economy is good, we put together deals, and when it’s bad, we take apart deals,” Rubinstein said. “Currently, we are executing more start-ups and private equity transactions instead of bankruptcies and foreclosures.”

More good news for Rubinstein & Associates’ clients is the firm’s recent move to Premier Plaza, located at 7875 SW 104 Street in Pinecrest. The 20,000 square-foot boutique office building is conveniently located just off U.S. 1 and the Palmetto Expressway near banks and other businesses, making it easy for clients and fellow lawyers to visit the firm, Rubinstein says. Managed by Stringer Realty Services, Inc., recent improvements to Premier Plaza include a new roof and landscaping, impact windows, fresh paint and an advanced video security system.

“Since I deal in real estate issues, I pay attention to buildings and properties – and this one is well maintained,” Rubinstein said. “It’s a highly conducive work environment, and we are settling in nicely.”

A well-appointed space is important to Rubinstein & Associate’s practice, which has a clientele list that includes many high net worth individuals. “People need protection when there’s a lot of money involved,” Rubinstein said. “I help people solve problems.”

When there is a problem, Rubinstein’s goal is to resolve the issue without going to court. He also has earned a well-deserved reputation for getting results. “A fair settlement often has the best economic outcome,” Rubinstein said. “Although I’m an excellent litigator, if I can keep my client out of court, I’ve provided a more valuable service.”

Rubinstein has been practicing law in Miami for more than 30 years and offers a wealth of expertise as a transactional lawyer and trial lawyer for commercial disputes. He has been recognized as one of Florida’s Super Lawyers and is a Martindale-Hubbell AV rated lawyer, which indicates that a lawyer’s peers rank him or her at the highest level of professional excellence.

Rubinstein & Associates specializes in all facets of real estate, including deal structures, land acquisitions, zoning and planning, real estate financing, leasing, landlord and tenant disputes and litigation that arises from any type of real estate venture. In the area of business law, the firm addresses issues related to labor laws, immigration laws, taxes, legal agreements, employment laws, secured transactions and bankruptcy. Rubinstein also has vast experience representing clients in matters of family law, wills and trusts, probate and estate planning, receiverships and sports and entertainment law.

For more information on Rubinstein & Associates, located at 7875 SW 104 Street, Suite 100, Pinecrest, visit www.businesslawmiamidadecounty.com or call 305-305-374-5500.

Premier Plaza, leased by Stringer Realty Services, Inc. and Pearl Real Estate Advisors, has space available, including an executive center offering single offices for lease on terms as short as month-to-month. For more information, contact Wayne E. Stringer at 305-256-1261 or Marc H. Pearl at 305-968-5816.