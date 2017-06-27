Sabal Development Announces Exclusive Partnership with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty for Veridian Grove

Real estate development group Sabal Development has announced its exclusive partnership with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty for its latest project, Veridian Grove. The premier brokerage will serve as the exclusive sales and marketing firm for the development, a luxurious, gated enclave of 20 homes nestled between the lush tropical areas of South Miami and Pinecrest. Sabal Development will work with the powerhouse brokerage to maximize on the unsurpassed international reach the Sotheby’s brand offers, as well as the exceptional network of top-of-the-line brokers and clients, to truly penetrate the South Florida housing market.

“At ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, we pride ourselves on offering the best in luxury residences to our clientele and aligning ourselves with the top developers in South Florida,” said Mayi De La Vega, Founder and CEO of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. “The potential for this exclusive project combined with our experience and extensive reach within the Pinecrest, South Miami and Coral Gables markets ensures Veridian Grove will become an iconic development in this community.”

Veridian Grove offers the unique opportunity to own custom-designed single family homes within a gated community, affording a private suburban oasis. Each luxuriously appointed home is individually crafted by world-renowned architect Sotolongo Salman Henderson Architects and designed by TOGU. The home designs have recently been elevated to the highest quality and will be outfitted with the utmost in luxury finishes, state-of-the-art appliances and smart technology. The community will include a contemporary wellness center which will encompass a heated lap pool, steam room, sauna and top-of-the-line fitness center. Veridian Grove is ideally located adjacent to Pinecrest with access to the best public and private schools in Miami and minutes from the vibrant areas of South Miami, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables and Brickell, as well as some of the city’s most beautiful parks and beaches. In the next few weeks, the developer is set to receive permits for infrastructure, road surfacing, the perimeter wall, in addition to the commencement of the wellness center and electrical systems for the individual lots.

“We believe this distinguished area of Miami is ready for the unique design and gated community that Veridian Grove will provide,” said Pascal Nicolai, Founder and CEO of Sabal Development. “In addition to offering architecturally significant luxury residences, we focus on exceptional design aspects that will establish Veridian Grove as a unique and innovative development that is both modern and timeless.”

Sabal Development is a premier developer, renowned for building sleek and modern masterpiece homes throughout South Florida. Recognized as a leader focused on high-end residences with incomparable finishes and amenities, Sabal is now bringing its expertise to Veridian Grove to create an exceptional community. It is the newest project in the collection of successful developments Sabal Development has brought to market. Sabal is also currently developing a landmark single family residence at 135 Palm Avenue in Miami Beach and has plans for developments in Utah and New York.