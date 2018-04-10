Sage Dental Opens New Locations in Dadeland and Pinecrest





Sage Dental, a comprehensive and convenient dental service provider with locations throughout Florida and Georgia, has opened two new locations in the Miami area. The Dadeland office celebrated today with community members and local officials as part of a ribbon cutting and open house at 7714 N. Kendall Drive. Sage Dental has also opened a new location in Pinecrest at 12695 South Dixie Hwy. With the opening of these offices, Sage now has 63 dental practices that provide communities with comprehensive family dental services.

“Sage Dental is growing rapidly around South Florida and we’re especially excited to be expanding our ability to provide services in the Miami area,” Dr. Tony Cruz, Sage Dental Director said. “Our team has built one of the leading dental service organizations in Florida and Georgia, and we look forward to getting to know the people in Dadeland and Pinecrest and serving as a trusted part of their family’s care network.”

Sage Dental offers a wide range of services including diagnostic and preventative care, cosmetic procedures and emergency care. In addition to Dadeland and Pinecrest, Sage Dental also has offices in West Miami, Coral Gables, West Kendall, Downtown Doral, Miami Beach, North Miami Beach and Hialeah.

The Dadeland office is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Pinecrest office is open Tuesday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Both locations are led by Dr. Raquel Pino.

https://mysagedental.com/dadeland/ or https://mysagedental.com/pinecrest/

About Sage Dental

Sage Dental is a leading provider of dental health services with more than 60 offices serving communities throughout Florida and Georgia. Founded in 1997, Sage Dental pioneered the fully integrated delivery model for comprehensive dental services and has since earned the trust of nearly one million patients. Those patients enjoy the benefits of comprehensive and affordable dental care in one convenient and comfortable location. From diagnostic and preventive care to orthodontics, cosmetic procedures and oral surgeries, Sage’s caring team of general dentists, specialists and hygienists work together to provide a total care solution. Sage Dental accepts most dental insurance plans and offers its own exclusive VIP Discount Program, which provides substantial fee discounts. Patients can save up to 40% off Sage’s standard fees on all general, specialty and cosmetic dental care. The program is ideal for patients without insurance, those who have exhausted their annual dental insurance benefits and those who seek discounts on cosmetic treatments. For a full list of services and locations please visit www.mysagedental.com