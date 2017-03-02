This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Saint Sophia’s 39th annual Greek Festival opens on Friday, February 24 and runs through Sunday, February 26. The Saint Sophia Cathedral is located at Coral Way (S.W. 3rd Avenue) and 24th Road, near Miami’s historic Roads neighborhood.

This annual tradition features such popular delicacies as mousaka (egg plant), pastitsio (Greek lasagna), spanokopita (spinach pie) and tyropita (cheese pie), lamb, gyros, souvlaki, Greek salads and favorite Greek pastries including baklava and honey-dipped loukoumades.

The talented Saint Sophia children’s dance troupe celebrates their heritage with shows during the weekend featuring traditional folk dances.

A variety of booths offering arts and crafts, clothing, jewelry, religious art, devotional items and books will be on hand. Guided tours of the Byzantine cathedral will be offered each day, and there will be a children’s area with rides, games and other activities.

Visitors will enjoy cooking demonstrations hosted by parishioners of St. Sophia’s Greek community. The outdoor Taverna will offer such popular food items as Greek gyros, chicken souvlaki, Greek fries and saganaki (flaming cheese).

Festival hours are Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and free to children 12 and under. Free Admission to active military personnel and first responders including police, firefighters and emergency service personnel with presentation of proper ID. For information, visit stsophiamiamifest.org.