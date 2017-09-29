Shawn Ramirez – ‘Fittest Man on Earth’

Shawn Ramirez won for the 4th consecutive year as the Fittest Man on Earth in the Masters category at the CrossFit Games in Madison Wisconsin. He won the title by competing in 10 events over four days. In the picture are all of Shawn’s kids and nephews and nieces that flew over to Madison to see him compete. Pictured (l-r) are back row: Brody Glazer, Zander Guevara, Tye Ramirez, Ella Guevara, Reed Ramirez, Michael Bileca, Shawn Ramirez, Noa Guevara, India Glazer, Gwinnie Glazer, Gabriel Bileca and Benjamin Bileca. Front row: Jax Ramirez, Brynnie Glazer and Nathan Bileca. The CrossFit Games are the world’s premier test to find the Fittest on Earth. They are world-renowned as a grueling test for the toughest athletes on Earth . Since its inception in 2007, the CrossFit Games have become “one of the fastest growing sports in America,” according to Forbes.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here