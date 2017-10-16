Sign-Up for T-Ball Titans League

The Howard Palmetto Baseball & Softball Association T-Ball Titans League is for girls and boys ages 5 and under ready to enter the world of team sports. The season starts with practices in December. Games begin in January, run through April and are played on Saturday mornings. We play at the best baseball facilities in our area: Coral Reef, Evelyn Greer and Suniland Parks. Practice is typically held after school hours during the weekday no more than once a week. Players can join as a group or individually.

Cost: $185.00 per player

Registration deadline: November 2017 $20 discount for additional sibling(s)

Register here: https://www.howardpalmetto.com/eregister.php

Howard Palmetto T-ball is a relaxed family-friendly experience for new and returning ballplayers. Games are three innings long, typically lasting about 45 minutes. No score is kept and each child gets to hit and play the field during every inning.

Our league hosts an Opening Day Picnic and Movie Night during the season as part of our community building philosophy. Over the course of the season, we also encourage parents to have get-togethers with other teams after games, at practices and maybe catch a Miami Marlins game on Howard Palmetto Night. We also partake in the University of Miami Baseball Buddies Program where each Howard Palmetto player receives discounted tickets and is introduced over the PA system at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field. The kids get to run out to a position on the field and stand with a UM Baseball player for the national anthem.

Equipment: Participants will need a glove, rubber bottom cleats and a helmet with facemask. A bat is not mandatory since players may share bats.

Included in registration fee: A full uniform (hat, shirt, belt, pants, socks), team practice equipment (balls, bases, and tee), player trophies, Opening Day Picnic and Movie Night.

Each team will need parent volunteers to serve as Manager, Assistant Coach (up to 3) and Team Parent. Managers and Coaches will receive tips on how to run practices, what skills to focus on and the expectations of gameday.

For more information, please contact me at 786-216-9131 or email tball@howardpalmetto.com