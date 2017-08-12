Simon names Dailen Rodriguez new mall manager at The Falls

Simon — a global leader in premier shopping, dining and entertainment destinations — recently announced that Dailen Rodriguez has accepted the position of Mall Manager at The Falls.

In her new position, Rodriguez will bring a wealth of experience to her role while managing all day-to-day operations, maintenance and tenant relations. She also will be responsible for overseeing the security and marketing functions of the iconic shopping destination.

No stranger to Simon, Dailen began her career with the company in 2007 as the director of marketing at The Falls. In her six-year tenure at the property, she developed a reputation as a strong marketer, event executor and leader, both locally and throughout the region.

Her efforts earned her a promotion to director of marketing at Dadeland in 2013, where she continued to drive value through her creativity and focus on extending Dadeland’s position as one of South Florida’s top retail and restaurant destinations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dailen back to The Falls as she transitions into this new role,” said Brian Nelson, regional vice president, South. “Her knowledge of and passion for The Falls and the market, along with her established relationships with the staff and local community make her the ideal person to lead this property’s growth.”

A long-time Miami resident, Rodriguez received her Bachelor of Science degree in communications from Florida International University, with a concentration in Art History and Women’s Studies.

The Falls is one of the largest open-air shopping, dining and entertainment complexes in the US. The 55-acre shopping center and tourist destination features 821,000 square feet of retail space with more than 100 specialty stores, restaurants, and cafés as well as Regal Cinemas and The Fresh Market. Anchored by Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s, guests can stroll the one-level, covered walkways surrounded by a million-gallon waterscape and lush tropical foliage. The Falls is located at 8888 SW 136 St., off of US1, and is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 7 p.m.

For more information, call the management office at 305-255-4571 or visit www.ShopTheFalls.com.