Six students from the School for Advanced Studies recently were awarded Posse Scholarships.

Posse Miami has awarded over 70 million dollars to Miami high school seniors in the last few years. It is a program that helps students go to some of the most exclusive private liberal arts colleges in the United States and be successful when they get there.

SAS is a nationally recognized collegiate high school of excellence for academically talented 11th and 12th grade students. Students attending SAS complete their last two years of high school while attending Miami Dade College and, in most cases, simultaneously graduate from high school while earning a two-year Associate in Arts degree from MDC (99 percent).

Miami-Dade Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho honored the SAS Posse Scholars during the MDCPS School Board meeting on Jan. 25.

The scholars are:

Ashley Jimenez, SAS Wolfson Campus, Posse at Mt. Holyoke College;

Camille Molas, SAS Homestead Campus, Posse at Pomona College;

Skyler Odin, SAS Wolfson Campus, Posse at Mt. Holyoke College;

Jeff Rodriguez, SAS Homestead Campus, Posse at Franklin and Marshall University;

Carlos Vegas, SAS Kendall Campus, Posse at Davidson College, and

Shantelle Willock, SAS Kendall Campus, Posse at Syracuse University.