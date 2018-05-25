South Florida Business Journal names Bean Automotive Group a ‘Healthiest Employer’

The Kendall-based dealership with 750+ employees is honored for its company-wide commitment to wellness.

What started as an effort to share information about health and nutrition with employees four years ago has evolved into a shift in company culture. The South Florida Business Journal recently named the Bean Automotive Group a finalist in this year’s “Healthiest Companies”, in the “Large Companies” category. The honor has placed them in the top-10 among thousands of South Florida area businesses that applied, and more importantly, has led to an increase in engagement and work productivity, and a significantly reduced absentee rate.

“Healthy Body, Healthy Mind: what two great qualities to work with,” says Bean Automotive Group Group Dealer Principal Lori Bean. Fitness classes, blood pressure and “Maintain Don’t Gain” challenges are in, pastelitos, croquetas, and doughnuts as treats and snacks are out. Monthly birthday cakes have now been replaced with healthy food options including smoothies and quinoa with chicken dishes from health-conscious catering partners. In addition, they also created and executed a weight-loss challenge in partnership with their insurance carrier Sapoznik in 2017.

Bean leadership has set the example, with Owner Lori Bean leading the way with said weight challenge by shedding 60 pounds, President Chris Roberts continuing to train and compete in triathlons, and CFO George Wiltz remaining an Orange Theory Fitness enthusiast. Baptist Hospitals now regularly sends nutritionists to talk to employees about a comprehensive approach to wellness during twice-monthly events. Bean also offers employees monthly chair massage sessions and health screening fairs.

Namesake Gerald Bean founded the Bean Automotive in 1973, which now encompasses four area car dealerships: Lexus of Kendall, West Kendall Toyota, Lexus of West Kendall, and Kendall Toyota. The company also owns and operates the Kendall Collision Center. Bean strives to deliver on every customer’s expectation, one customer at a time, and their vision is to be the leading automotive group within the industry, serving customers, associates and communities. Now, they are among the healthiest.

Recently, the dealership’s CFO and four corporate directors went up against the dealership’s President and four general managers in a lower body strength challenge won by the President and four general managers. Bean is considering adding a company boot camp, as well as yoga sessions in the near future.

For information, please visit www.beanauto.com, call 786-573-7600 or email info@beanauto.com.

ABOUT BEAN AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

The company began in 1973 with the vision and determination of a man who built a business into a thriving enterprise selling world-class automobile brands in South Florida. Through his leading expertise in conventional and luxurious automobiles, and his relentless ambition, Gerald Bean transformed a small car dealership into an automotive dynasty.



The team is now made up of approximately 750 employees, championing Miami’s rich automobile heritage and serving customers’ needs through five store locations: Kendall Toyota, Lexus of Kendall, West Kendall Toyota, Lexus of West Kendall, and Kendall Collision Center. Bean’s long-term success is a result of their loyalty and commitment to the brands they proudly represent, Toyota and Lexus, and is their founder’s legacy.



Mr. Bean’s vision, passion, and pride will forever remain the cornerstone of their business and will continue on as they grow in the automotive industry.