Special Olympians take gold in volleyball

Miami Palmetto Senior High Special Olympians ended the school year on a high note, leaving as Gold Medalists in Volleyball in the recent Special Olympics Summer Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports May 19-20. At the event, the team worked together to build athletic skills as well as lasting friendships. Savoring their victories on the court are (l-r) back row: Freddy Julme, Tyler Boylan, Ernesto Garciga, Zack Von Zimmerman, Devante Cohoon, Michelle Mazzacane, and Coach Sandra Tilton; front row Michael Amquy, Martin Lugo, Kristen Santalo, Juliana Quintero and Tony Medley.

