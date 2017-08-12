Steinway Piano Gallery’s 3rd Annual Sale at the Gardens

Steinway & Sons, the official piano of Pinecrest Gardens and proud sponsor of the Pinecrest Gardens Performing Arts Series, is offering a remarkable opportunity for you to purchase a Steinway, Boston, or Essex piano at substantially reduced prices, while at the same time supporting the performing arts program at Pinecrest Gardens.

This special private sale held in the Hibiscus Room-FIN Gallery will allow you to choose from an impressive selection of new, used, and restored upright and grand pianos. Friday and Saturday, August 18 and 19 is by appointment only and Sunday, August 20 will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Steinway piano and the Steinway designed Boston and Essex pianos are truly the global standard of excellence and are rarely discounted. However, through this special arrangement they will be sold at prices well below retail. For best selection and pricing, private appointments in advance of the public sale are available. To schedule your appointment or receive further information call 1-866-742-6663.

We are overwhelmingly grateful to the Steinway Piano Gallery for their continued support. It is no secret that cultural arts can be costly, and there are very few cultural venues and venues that exist on ticket sales alone. So why do sponsors step up and help the arts thrive? BECAUSE ART MATTERS! Cultural arts help economies thrive, help individuals connect with each other and across cultures, and educate and enrich societies.

At the Gardens, we are all about art and culture, whether it be a concert, a theatrical performance or the preservation of our cypress slough (yes, we consider our botanical stage to be art as well). We present more than 70 performances, festivals and programs each year, we tend to more than 1000 species of plants both native and exotic, and exhibit the work of a multitude of artists each year that provide inspirational and educational sustenance, anchor our community, help to create jobs and complement school curricula. We believe the neighborhood stage can be just as important as a world class museum or orchestra in its value to the community, in the lives of its residents, and in the education of its young people. On a global scale, the arts speak to us in a universal language that provides pathways to greater cultural understanding.

When our sponsors support The Gardens, they make an investment in our community. It’s an investment in our children to ensure that they have viable and vibrant arts education programs in a safe and pristine botanical environment; it’s an investment in the economy of our community that attract visitors who spend their dollars at our local restaurants and shops when they visit the Gardens to walk our botanical paths or see a show; it’s an investment in our area’s young children or teens to encourage creative thinking through visits to our sensory garden, seeing or performing in a local production or participating in a visiting artist workshop; and further, it’s an investment in a rich and varied quality of life.

Because ticket sales and admissions cover only a third of our annual expenses, our sponsors, grant providers and funders’ contributions help the Village to cover the costs that ticket sales and venue rentals cannot.

We rely on various sources of support to offer high quality programming year after year, bring new experiences to our audiences, create quality arts education programs, and help to seed The Gardens as a venue for many free community events and programs that benefit both our local residents, as well as underserved populations in the greater community of South Florida.

With that in mind we graciously tip our hat to the generous corporate sponsors who have recognized the cultural value that the Gardens brings to the community we serve. God bless you all!

Steinway Piano Gallery sponsors the Gardens with a 7’ Steinway Grand Piano and a Boston Upright Piano. This season marks the start of the 5th year as a valued partner who has provided us with two magnificent instruments to make the patron and performing artist experience so much better.

South Motors, a true guardian angel, has been the title sponsor of the South Motors Jazz Series and South Motors Gen-Next Jam for four successive years allowing us to present world-class jazz artists on the Banyan Bowl Stage to sold-out audiences. Now entering our 5th year with South Motors at our side, we can only ask our patrons and visitors to recognize the fact that without South Motors, our growth and quality of program would never have reached the professional level of achievement elevating our jazz series to one of the best in South Florida. If you are considering the purchase of a new vehicle in the near future, please consider visiting one of South Motor’s show rooms that include BMW, Mini, Honda, VW, and Infinity.

We are so very grateful to FirstBank Florida and the support they provided for Flamenco performances on the Banyan Bowl Stage. Additionally, they provide to our visitors the convenience of an ATM that can be found at the entrance of the park.

Williamson Automotive Group has sponsored our beloved Eggstravaganza festival for 5 successive years helping to bring joy to thousands of children. The Williamson’s family unwavering commitment to community support is unprecedented, and we are grateful to them for their recognition of the Village of Pinecrest and Pinecrest Gardens.

Total Bank has joined our family this year. They have committed to provide matching funds for the Knight Foundation’s Knight Arts Challenge Award that we won to bring Patrick Dougherty’s Stickwork (a monumental sculpture made from saplings and vines) to Pinecrest Gardens. Finding this level of support for Fine Art is both rare and wonderful. Tens of thousands of children, adults and seniors who live in South Florida or travel here from afar will experience the genius of Patrick Dougherty through Total Bank’s generous sponsorship.

This year Baptist Health Primary Care became a member of our family sponsoring our beloved Farmers Market reminding us every day that good food means good health. We hope that they continue their support for years to come.

We have also welcomed Peterson’s Harley-Davidson as new sponsors for our fun and fabulous Chili Cook off and joining Peterson’s involvement in this event was the Nick Waddell Insurance Agency, Inc. offering up the prize money for our Fire House Challenge.

Miami Dadeland Hotel and the Aloft Hotel both provide rooms for our jazz artists throughout the season along with artists and tourists attending our Fine Arts Festival, and YGrene and The Corradino Group have been steadfast in sponsoring educational and conservation initiatives.

To all of our corporate sponsors we give heartfelt thanks. It is because of their vision that we have made great strides as South Florida’s Cultural Arts Park and we are forever grateful for their loyalty, generosity and commitment.