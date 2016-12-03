The concept of aging varies from individual to individual. Different theories have emerged over the last 100 years seeking to explain it, with Max Rubner first theorizing about a “vital substance” that suggested why an animal as big as an elephant lives more than a small mouse. Sixty years later, Leonard Hayflick concluded that a cell’s genetic program would “deplete” after a certain number of divisions, that is, the cell would “die” after dividing about 50 times. Today, this interesting phenomenon is known as “Hayflick’s Limit” and reminds us of our mortality.

Nowadays, there are new concepts in regards to cellular aging. In particular, stem cells have become the focus of several interesting theories hoping to explain it. An organism ages not because of the amount of damage that arises in its tissues, but because of the inability of our own stem cells to regenerate and rebuild these tissues.

Although younger organisms have a larger number of stem cells than the older ones (which we have thoroughly validated in our own patients), this does not mean that the stem cell concentrate that we use in an older individual (of 80 or 90 years of age) is not effective enough to (at least) regenerate and make the pain dissipate in a specific area of the body.

In this regard, we stand out above any other institution inside or outside the US. At StemCell Miami we proudly boast our continuous excellence in implanting stem cells in people over 65. Specifically, since we have successfully performed literally thousands of knee, hip, shoulder and vertebral column procedures in our institute over the past 10 years, helping a multitude of patients with a wide array of illnesses & painful physical conditions.

Take the case of Laura R’s knee, an 89 year old patient who came into our office basically dragging her affected knee with a walker. We were able to successfully treat Laura about 2 months ago with an implant of autologous stem cells of her bone marrow and fat. Today, she is feeling much better, and is living without the excruciating pain of her afflicted knee.

Another amazing case is that of Mauricio L, an 82 year old patient suffering with the painful condition of “bone against bone” on his hip. A year after a very similar implant to that of Laura’s, Mauricio too has recovered miraculously through the use of stem cells.

Finally, we can look at the case of Rosa G, who arrived with an unbearable pain without solution in her spine. Today, after having implanted the cells, Rosa feels great and has basically regained her normal life back almost completely.

All of these cases continue to challenged our current knowledge about how stem cells work in the elderly and have made us realize that we still have a lot to learn, and thus, also understand its many possibilities and ultimately, that the basic capacity to rejuvenate is perhaps inexhaustible. For now, this group of patients is living proof of this claim and an undeniable testimony of this new reality.

If you would like to be evaluated (free of charge) to find out if your stem cells could control your pain, please call us at 305-598-7777. If you want to contact the doctor directly, please do so via email: stemdoc305@gmail.com or visit our website: www.stemcellmia.com.