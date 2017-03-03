This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Jeannine C. is a licensed Zumba instructor that currently resides in Key Largo, Florida. Approximately a year ago, she started suffering from a progressive pain on her right knee. Unfortunately, even after engaging in multiple physical therapy sessions and taking endless pain medications, the excruciating knee pain continued to bother her, to the point that she had to stop taking part in her “true life’s passion,” being a Zumba class instructor.

Jeannine first decided to seek the advice of a medical professional / orthopedic surgeon, who after evaluating her condition, quickly recommended that she needed to undergo a complete knee replacement surgery. The almost devastating news left Jeanine in a sad state of total despair & hopelessness, since she understood that having such type of invasive procedure also required an extensive post-surgery rehabilitation process and strenuous physical therapy sessions.

In addition, having this type of surgery would ultimately mean that Jeannine would not be able to teach her beloved Zumba classes for an extended period of time, since she would basically have to “learn how to walk properly” with her new prosthetic / knee implant.

Furthermore, she was extremely concerned about the many possible complications and adverse post-surgery reactions including: lung blood clots, possibly developing a myriad of dangerous infections and/or concerns of adverse type reactions to undergoing general anesthesia, etc.

To make matters worse, the orthopedic surgeon also clearly explained to Jeannine that there was a rather unfortunate possibility that (even after the surgery) she would not be able to conduct her Zumba classes to the full extent or level of high intensity that she was used to before, due to the likelihood of risking an early “wear and tear” type complication, loosening of the newly implanted prosthesis, or even the dangerous risk of this surgery causing Metalosis (a putative medical condition involving deposition and build-up of metal debris in the soft tissues of the body. Metalosis has been hypothesized to occur when metallic components in medical implants, specifically joint replacements, abrade against one another and could cause an adverse toxic reaction in the body).

Fortunately, Jeanine had recently heard about the amazing results that one of her Zumba students had experienced with a recent stem cell transplant in her knee, which allowed this student only six months after her implant to not only almost eliminate all pain related issues, but also helped to greatly improve her level of mobility and overall muscular strength, positively enough that she was encouraged to return to her usual rather strenuous physical regimen, including re-attending her Zumba sessions!

So Jeannine, after hearing the amazing testimony of her student, started vigorously researching about Autologous Stem Cell treatments and medical institutions near her Key Largo hometown where these innovative procedures where being conducted. Luckily, Jeannine quickly learned about Dr. Ramon Castellanos and his proven track record of almost 15 years successfully conducting this type of orthopedic procedure and thus quickly arranged to have the StemCell Miami team evaluate her painful condition.

After her initial consultation and thoroughly evaluating all her medical records and most recent MRI, Dr. Castellanos and his team of experts unanimously determined that she was an ideal candidate to have her own stem cells transplanted into her injured knee, and that is exactly what occurred at our institute early yesterday morning.

What we are expecting to happen after Jeannine’s procedure, is that her own newly transplanted stem cells would quickly start identifying the damaged tissue / cartilage area (what I often colloquially refer to as a “bump in the road” in the case of the damaged cartilage) and then having these new cells integrate with her old damaged cells (currently in a dormant state of hibernation) and basically just “bring them back to life!”

In other words, basically “wake the old cells up,” so they can start regenerating the damaged cartilage in her knee and consequently, basically healing the impaired knee naturally (identically to what happened to her Zumba student).

