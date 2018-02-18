Sultans of String Peace Concert at Pinecrest Gardens – February 24

The Sultans of String (sultansofstring.com Toronto, Canada) will perform a fundraising benefit concert to assist displaced Syrian children and their families. The entire concert proceeds will be forwarded to humanitarian organizations (headed by the humanitarian arm of the Presbyterian Church, the Outreach Foundation) with ground operations in Syria and Lebanon.

3x JUNO (Canada’s Grammy) nominees & SiriusXM Award winners SULTANS OF STRING are sure to raise the rafters with their new, genre-hopping CD, Subcontinental Drift, at BANYAN BOWL, Saturday, February 24, 2018

An “energetic and exciting band with talent to burn!” (Maverick Magazine UK), Sultans of String thrill audiences with their musical passport of Celtic reels, Flamenco, Gypsy-jazz, Arabic, and Cuban rhythms. Fiery violin dances with kinetic guitar, while funky bass lays down unstoppable grooves. Throughout, acoustic strings meet with electronic wizardry to create layers and depth of sound. They are touring non-stop in support of Subcontinental Drift, serving up messages of hope and cultural harmony alongside a feast of ragas, reels ‘n’ rumbas.

Since forming 11 years ago, Sultans of String have hit #1 across Canada on Top 10 national radio charts, and received multiple awards and accolades, including 1st place in the ISC (out of 15,000 entries), 2 Canadian Folk Music Awards, a Queen’s Diamond Jubilee medal for bandleader Chris McKhool, plus invitations to perform/record with such luminaries as The Chieftains, David Bromberg, and Livingston Taylor.

The band is led by 6-string violinist McKhool (Jesse Cook, Pavlo) who was raised in a Lebanese-Egyptian household just bursting with music and diversity. Growing up, Chris was fed a steady diet of delicious musicality alongside Middle Eastern cuisine and violin lessons. At the core of the band’s sound is his bold and fiery fiddle, melded seamlessly with founding guitarist Kevin Laliberté’s (Jesse Cook) rumba rhythm. Together their musical synergy created Sultans of String’s signature sound – the intimate and playful relationship between violin and guitar. Added to this rich foundation for this show is in-the-pocket bass master Drew Birston (Chantal Kreviazuk) and jaw-dropping percussionist Chendy Leon (Alex Cuba, Ron Sexsmith).

The band’s US manager and acclaimed promoter David Wilkes (Bela Fleck, Emmylou Harris, Jerry Jeff Walker) states, “Over the decades, I’ve worked with numerous top ten and #1 Billboard artists. In all that time, I have not worked with composers more talented than Chris McKhool and Kevin Laliberté from Sultans of String. Not only are they a superb writing team, they are also amazing arrangers & musicians.”

Sultans of String have been criss-crossing North America for the last several years at many taste-making forums such as JUNOFest, legendary jazz club Birdland in NYC, and California’s hip music scene, including the San Jose Jazz Festival. They recently sold out Koerner Hall (Toronto’s Carnegie Hall), and performed with Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, Stratford, Ontario and Niagara Symphony Orchestras, as well with Kingsfield POPS in Maine. Sultans of String were recently filmed by MPBN’s Maine Arts! in a feature concert, and performed live on BBC TV, Irish National Radio, and the internationally syndicated shows WoodSongs, World Cafe, and on SiriusXM in Washington.

“Virtuoso playing…. An exuberant and infectious sound… Powerful and moving…The Sultans are simply an awesome musical group!” – MIKE HILL, ARTISTIC DIRECTOR, MARIPOSA FOLK FESTIVAL “They are players without borders… world music that transcends place and time with a heavy dose of playfulness added in.” – THE VANCOUVER PROVINCE “Chris McKhool and the boys were fantastic! They can play my Bar Mitzvah.” – BOB EZRIN, PRODUCER (PINK FLOYD, KISS) “Simply brilliant!” – JEFF MIFSUD, 3NRG 99.3FM, AUSTRALIA

