This slideshow requires JavaScript.

With the hot days beginning to sizzle upon us and the Miami rain storms that abruptly come and go without warning, it is clear that summer will be here before we know it. For all those parents that have yet to make awesome summer plans for the kiddos, look no further. If your children are up for a summer packed with fun activities and new friendships, JCC Summer Camp packs all of the essential ingredients for a great summer experience of swimming, music, canoeing, Ruach (spirit), arts & crafts, gymnastics, sports, fieldtrips, late nights, and just plain FUN.

The JCC provides a community setting where children from infants to ninth grade will develop self-confidence and master new skills, while making lifelong friends. Creative opportunities are provided for campers to express themselves through music, song, drama, dance, cooking, and Shabbat. Camp is just around the corner, beginning on Monday, June 20th through Friday, August 12 offering 2, 4, 6 and 8 week sessions and special weekly options.

Over the years, the Alper JCC Summer Camp has enriched the lives of thousands of children and teens guided by the principles of safety, fun, discovery, friendship and values in a creative and supportive atmosphere. Camp at the J is part of an all-inclusive Jewish Community Center that celebrates diversity and a place where children of all backgrounds can grow, learn and reach their fullest potential.

The JCC’s well-rounded team is led by camp director Elyse Molk, with staff and counselors who are carefully chosen and trained in group dynamics, child development, building self-esteem and peer relationships. Specialists in swimming, cooking, fitness, child development and nature all contribute to our family. Specialty camps include robotics, sports, performing arts and special needs.

Robotics specialty camp is a 2-week program that will be offered during both first and second session of camp for kids entering 1st – 5th grade. Robotics campers will build and control their own LEGO robots utilizing hands-on project based learning.

Campers (depending on age group) have Hobby Hour choices which include: martial arts, jewelry making, computers, rocketry, kayaking, dance, fitness and sports. Teens can even get work experience and leadership training while earning community service hours at summer camp and take-home pay depending on the age and level. Preschoolers are nestled in the Early Childhood building with two teachers per bunk, enjoying countless age-appropriate activities. Campers three years and up can take swimming instruction in our junior Olympic pool.

Each year we host an Israeli specialist as part of the Shlichim program, to lead the “Ruach” or Jewish spirit at camp. They are part of a program in Israel where over 1,000 Israeli young adults work at camps throughout North America. This year we are hosting three Israeli counselors, so if you or someone you know is interested in housing our Shlichim for all or part of the summer, contact the JCC camp office.

Become A Camp Sponsor:

The Camp Committee has created a sponsorship level for community businesses. For a donation of $500, you can help send a child to camp. To thank you for your generous support, your name or your company’s logo will be prominently displayed during camp on signs, noted in camp newsletters, e-mails and the monthly newsletter. To become a Summer Camp Sponsor, contact Elyse Molk, JCC Camp Director at 305-271-9000 X263. Help a child make wonderful summertime memories and that they’ll never forget at the JCC.

There are only a few weeks until camp and many camp groups are filling up fast, so if you haven’t already registered, contact the camp office at 305-271-9000, ext. 271. Ask about our new $99 Summer family membership, so while your kids are enjoying camp, the entire family can use the JCC facilities and enjoy the benefits of All-Inclusive Membership during the summer months. Explore the array of conveniences located on the JCC’s sprawling 23 acre campus, including the fitness center, sauna & steam room, men’s Jacuzzi, women’s massage chairs, pool, basketball gym, racquetball courts, and free child care while using the fitness center.

You can also email camp@alperjcc.org or visit www.alperjcc.org.