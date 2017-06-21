In eighth grade, senior Taimaisu Ferrer Sin was chosen to be a Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Young Scholar. She used the funds to pay her way to Gulliver Prep. The scholarship even funded summer programs and extracurricular activities.

She was recently named a Jack Kent Cooke Foundation College Scholar. She’ll get up to $40,000 a year to cover college costs. She was also named a Horatio Alger Association State Scholar.

Ferrer Sin was born in Havana, Cuba and moved to the U.S. when she was three. Her family settled in Homestead and she attended school at the Charter School at Waterstone.

In eleventh grade, Ferrer Sin went back to her elementary school to help the cheerleading team. She started cheering in fourth grade at Waterstone and continued at Gulliver. She was captain at Gulliver her junior and senior years.

“This project consisted of raising money to buy mats for the team and attending the team’s practice to help with skill development and performances,” she says. “I continued this project this year and expanded it to another elementary school in Homestead.”

She attends the team’s practices every month to teach technique and choreograph a routine the kids did at their carnival.

At Gulliver, Ferrer Sin took Architectural Design 1 as a freshman.

“I’ve been in that program ever since,” she says. “Currently I’m in Urban Planning Design.”

In the fall, she moves to Cornell to attend the School of Architecture, Art and Planning. Her decision to take architecture dates back to a conversation she had with her mom in eighth grade.

“The conversation started when my mom questioned my choice of career,” she says. “At the time, I wanted to be a lawyer. She said there were already too many lawyers in Florida.”

Her mom suggested she take architecture instead of law.

“I was hesitant because I had never taken an art class and didn’t consider my freehand drawings to be the best,” Ferrer Sin says. “She told me to try something new and I did and now I love it.”

Last year, she reached out to the University of Miami’s School of Architecture for guidance on her extended essay for the International Baccalaureate program.

“They paired me up with Professor Victor Deupi, who allowed me to be a part of the exposition as a research assistant,” she says. “I was working at the university level on architecture from my country and my culture. I was able to learn about architecture and Cuban history in general.”

She also spent a month in Cuba this past summer doing research on her extended essay which asked the question: How did the culture of Cuban architecture change at the turn of the Revolution?

She’s also had two paid summer internships and attended summer programs at the University of Kansas, Paris, and UC Berkeley.

Since ninth grade, Ferrer Sin has been entering her work at the MIami-Dade County Fair.

“All of my drawings have won first place,” she says. “Last year I sent in a set of architectural working drawings that won first place and Best in Show.”

This year, she won second place at the Florida State Fair, as well as an honorable mention in the Scholastic Arts and Writing competition.

At school, she was in the French Club, the National Honor Society, the National French Honor Society, the National Spanish Honor Society, the National Art Honor Society, and Cum Laude. More importantly, she was a member of the Gulliver Prep Academic Honor Code Council, which actively promotes academic integrity on campus.

Linda Rodriguez Bernfeld