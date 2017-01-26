Now more than ever, citizens need to learn about the climate-change crisis, according to the CLEO Institute – that’s why they are teaming up with leading scientists to offer a unique two-day Climate Leadership Training, Feb. 11 and 25, at the Cox Science Building, University of Miami.

“The new administration’s climate-denying cabinet is threatening our health and well-being by refusing to do right by us by championing responsible clean air and water policies,” according to Natalia Arias, Director of Program-The CLEO Institute. “Instead, they are bought by the Big Oil companies and respond to the millions of dollars that have been poured into their political campaigns.”

With this training, Arias added, participants will better understand climate science, its seriousness and solutions, and be able to connect the dots between the burning of fossil fuels and greenhouse gases to a warming world.

The CLEO Institute presents its Advance Climate Leadership Training: Empowering Capable Climate Communicators 2017. This two-day training offers participants a unique opportunity to learn current climate science data from some of the world’s renowned scientists based right in our backyard at the University of Miami.

Participants will:

Gain an understanding from leading climate scientists of the reality, causes, and impacts of human-induced climate change

Learn what must be done to mitigate and adapt to reverse the adverse effects of human-induced climate change

Learn from climate communicators how to communicate this important subject accurately to others

When & Where:

Participants are highly encouraged to attend both Saturday sessions: Feb. 11 and 25, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The training takes place at the University of Miami’s Coral Gables campus in the Cox Science Building, room 126.

Registration:

A training featuring a group of experts such as this caliber of scientists would normally cost hundreds of dollars. Register now to take advantage of this event for only $50 by Friday, Feb. 10.

The CLEO Institute is a non-profit organization that drives climate action through education and engagement. Their mission is to promote an informed and engaged public that supports climate action locally, regionally, nationally, and globally. Visit www.cleoinstitute.org.