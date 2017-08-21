Team Miami White brings home the Bronze Medal for U14

Coached by Ron Rothstein and Ian Troner, Team Miami White brought home the Bronze Medal for U14 in last week’s global JCC Maccabi Games. Ron Rothstein’s two grandsons Aidan Rothstein and Lucas Brenner are players on the team. Pictured (l-r) are: First Row – Coach Ian Troner, Aidan Rothstein, Cooper Josefsberg, Lucas Brenner, Colby Berman, Ethan Josefsberg and Austin Berman. Back Row – Max Herskowitz, Coach Rothstein, Austin Spiegelman and Sean Zabari .

