Temple Beth Am Welcomes New Development Director

Experienced fundraiser Ilana Saposnik Gilat selected to lead synagogue and day school development office

Temple Beth Am, the leading Jewish Reform congregation in South Florida, is delighted to announce their selection of Development Director, Ilana Saposnik Gilat.

Ms. Gilat comes to Temple Beth Am with significant experience as a large-scale fundraiser for a variety of Jewish organizations. Her most recent position was as the Director of Advancement for Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach.

Prior to this targeted development work, Ms. Gilat served as the Director of The Foundation of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation’s “Create a Jewish Legacy” program. This initiative had Ms. Gilat managing 16 partner agencies (including Temple Beth Am) and generated 355 legacy commitments from 240 donors for planned gifts totaling over $19,000,000. She also worked as the Director of “Create a Jewish Legacy” for the Jewish Community Foundation of Northeast Florida.

“I am thrilled to be working with such a well-regarded, vibrant organization as Temple Beth Am,” said Ms. Gilat. “And I look forward to creating a successful development plan so that both the temple and the day school can continue to sustain Jewish life in South Florida and positively impact lives for generations to come.”

In her new role at Temple Beth Am, Ms. Gilat is responsible for creating a comprehensive development plan that includes the organization’s endowment, exploring grant opportunities, strengthening the “Create a Jewish Legacy” program and handling all aspects of fundraising for all departments of the temple and the schools, including the revisioning of the Day School campus.

“We are excited to have someone as experienced and knowledgeable as Ms. Gilat heading up our fundraising efforts,” said Robert Hersh, Executive Director of Temple Beth Am. “Ms. Gilat will help Temple Beth Am preserve its unique and vibrant Jewish legacy as well as strengthen our organization for the future.”