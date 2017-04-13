The Miami’s Children’s Business Fair showcases young entrepreneurial genius. On Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 11 AM, the First Annual Fair will host up to 30 young entrepreneurs at the Shops at Dadeland Mall in Miami, Florida. This event is free and open to the public. The children create a product or service over the course of several months, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace. The children are responsible for the setup, sales, and interacting with customers. This event is sponsored by The Brand Protected and the generous support of our partner sponsors and volunteers, who all believe that principled entrepreneurs are heroes and role models.

Whether an entrepreneur is famous, like Elon Musk or Oprah Winfrey, or one of the thousands of unsung business owners across this country, they make sacrifices to innovate, create jobs, and serve their communities. This Fair honors them.

For more information, please contact Luly Hilliard at ProducedWithPurpose@TheBrandProtected.com.