Thankful of summertime traditions – and our Public Safety Officers – on Independence Day

Whether you call it Independence Day, Fourth of July, or “Phew – a day off,” everyone loves this all-American summer event. It is a time of picnics, parades, ball games, and fireworks.

The day was officially declared a federal holiday in 1941, but the tradition of this celebration goes back to the 18th Century. The Revolutionary War had broken out in April of 1775 and after over a year of fighting, the colonists were tired of the hostility and felt that a formal statement was needed to justify the break from Great Britain.

Representatives of the 13 colonies that were fighting in an effort to gain independence from England decided to create the Declaration of Independence – a historic document that was drafted by Thomas Jefferson and officially signed on July 4, 1776.

Nowadays, we celebrate our country’s independence with family, friends, backyard barbecues, and one of the oldest traditions of all – at least in my family – watermelon-eating contests. There’s nothing like fresh-sliced watermelon on this hot summer holiday.

Of course my love of watermelons might have something to do with the fact that I’m the Director of Business Development for the nation’s largest grower of watermelons. But I know I am not alone in appreciating this beloved sweet pink fruit that’s everyone’s favorite summer delicacy.

I don’t mean to digress – well, yes I do – but watermelon has quite a history itself in this country, pre-dating the Revolution. It was brought to the Americas by the Spanish around 1600 from central and southern Africa. It was quickly adopted here by the Cherokee, Choctaw, and other American Indian tribes.

So on behalf of today’s watermelon farmers everywhere, we are grateful you chose to add the fruit of our labor into your fresh salads, blend it into your cocktails, and eat it by the pound. I suspect you’re salivating right now…

But the reality is…

So that’s a little “slice” of history on the Fourth. Now for some current-day reality. As sobering as it may be, did you know of all the major holidays, the deadliest of the year is the Fourth of July? I had no idea. But it makes sense.

Sure, there’s a lot more people out driving on this popular holiday, which may account for an increase in road fatalities, but the primary reason is due to alcohol consumption.

According to the National Safety Council, each year on Independence Day, an average of nearly 120 lives are lost in crashes nationwide, making it the most consistently deadliest day of the year.

So the other day, I had a chance to share my revelation with one of our Pinecrest Police officers, who was (politely) all-too aware of these regrettable stats. He then went on to say that if only every driver buckled up and every motorcyclist wore a helmet, if no one was impaired by alcohol, and everyone drove the speed limit, we could make July 4 – and every day – safer on the road. If only…

Our officers have a tough job. In fact we all should remember to be grateful. I honor and respect our Public Safety team at the Pinecrest Police Department. They serve us selflessly and so very well – thank you.

Consider these pointers:

Do the math: Lots of people + 4th of July consumption + heat = recipe for disaster. Stay sharp.

The 4th of July will no doubt be a hot day, so stay hydrated.

Be careful as the night goes on, as crowds can quickly get unruly during mass celebrations.

Think about having your first-aid kit nearby for treatment of injured fingers, a variety of burns – or a bottle rocket to the eye.

Caution your kids about the dangers of messing around with fireworks, drunk driving, etc.

Refresh yourself on water-rescue procedures. Lots of people are in the water over the Fourth.

Make sure you’ve got a fire extinguisher in your car. With fireworks being lit, there is great potential for fire.

So sit back, enjoy your Independence Day, and maybe also say, “phew – they’ve got my back,” knowing our officers are out there, keeping our community safe despite the many dangers this holiday can present.

Do your part to make their jobs easier – stay safe!

About James Field: James is committed to keeping in touch with the Pinecrest community and hopes you welcome his insights on issues affecting Village residents. James grew up in Pinecrest, graduated UM, and traveled extensively before setting his sights on business and philanthropy. Currently director of business development for a large agriculture company, James also founded Dogmadik, a supply-chain management company for emerging restaurant brands. He has donated his time to save children from the sex slave trade and volunteers with Charity Vision. Please send an e-mail to jfieldjr@gmail.com with questions or comments.

