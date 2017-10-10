The Gulliver Prep Player Present Peter and the Starcatcher at Pinecrest Gardens

The Gulliver Prep Players will present Peter and the Starcatcher at Pinecrest Gardens on Wednesday, October 25 and Thursday, October 26, starting at 7:30 pm. Peter and the Starcatcher is a wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s best-selling novels, upends the century-old story of how a sad orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, the show playfully explores the depths of greed and despair… and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.

Pinecrest Gardens is located at 11000 Red Road in Pinecrest, FL. Admission for Peter and the Starcatcher is priced at $12 and tickets can be purchased at Gulliver’s drama prep room or at the door on either night.

For more information, please call or email Jessica Fox at 305-666-7937 (ext. 1572) or fox@gullliverschools.org.