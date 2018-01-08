The JCC – Raising the bar for fitness in 2017

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A few degrees’ cooler weather, while not necessarily sweater weather, is pretty welcome. Another welcome change is the arrival of a new year: a chance to set the tone for a positive, successful, and healthy 2017. If you haven’t tabbed in those resolutions and fitness goals, this is your friendly reminder to take action. Feel free to take a break from reading to do so—don’t worry, this article isn’t going anywhere.

Visualizing your incentive as opposed to just thinking it makes a huge difference. When it comes to your goals: stay focused. The most critical component of any lifestyle change is the right mindset. If your head isn’t in it then you have a little more of a challenge to overcome, and that’s okay, because the Alper JCC provides the necessary tools to make a challenging lifestyle adjustment easier for you.

To start, our new online management system for classes, reservations, and personal training, MindBody, will empower you to get the most out of your fitness membership. Beginning on January 9, reserve a space in one of our weekly group exercise classes or schedule and pay for your next personal training appointment online or with MindBody’s easy-to-use mobile app. Receive a text notification if a spot opens up in a class that you’re on the waiting list for, or connect your Fitbit to MindBody’s app to view personal activity data achieved during your workouts.

But that’s not all. Setting the trend in the latest and greatest of cardio equipment, we have upgraded all of our treadmills and ellipticals to Precor’s 885 units—high-end machines with an interactive touch-screen interface. Like our recent Precor G8 stairclimber upgrade, these machines are preloaded with workout programs. Whether you want to test your fitness or climb the Statue of Liberty, these machines have it all. The machines also feature live TV as well as On Demand powered by YouTube can help your workouts fly by.

Complimentary personal fan rentals are available to members as well as USB cables to connect your mobile devices to all Precor machines. Keychain FOBs are also available to members wishing to track their Precor workouts, whether they’re done at our facility or a gym with the same system, by simply waving their keychain over the Precor screens to load their personal workout profile and fitness data using the latest Preva® 6.0 technology. With cardio equipment that now supports internet access on large touch-screens, we have recently made a significant upgrade in our WiFi to a more powerful internet service.

Just as our members strive to reach their personal goals, the Alper JCC has and will continue to make strides to help you do just that. With an upgraded Wi-Fi network, improved towel service, weight room upgrades, and new sound systems, we welcome the new year and look forward to adding even more value to your membership at J Fitness at the Alper JCC in 2017.

Want to finally stick to that New Year’s Resolution? The Alper JCC invites you to the GRAND Re-Opening of the Futnernick Family Fitness Center! Check in at the Membership Welcome Desk in the fitness center any time we’re open January 8–14 to get your 7-day guest pass and preview all that’s NEW at J Fitness. Most importantly, there will be a $0 join fee if you sign up for an annual membership during the Grand Re-opening! Along with your pass, receive a JCC T-shirt and automatically raffle entry for your chance to win a J Fitness OGIO Gym Bag. *This offer is valid for new members only, or those who have not been members for over a year.

Our 23-acre campus has something for everyone—a 6,000-plus square foot fitness facility with free babysitting while you work out, a heated Jr. Olympic pool, tennis courts, a theater that hosts topnotch cultural arts programming, and much more!

For more information or to take a tour of the JCC facilities, call 305-271-9000 Ext. 284 or visit alperjcc.org.