The Kulanu Circle – Inclusion Sunday Hebrew School

The Kulanu Circle is the only inclusion based Sunday Hebrew School program for children with special needs in Miami. We have devised a hands-on, creative and individualized learning experience that engages every child and makes Judaism alive and relevant.

In The Kulanu Circle, the joys, values, and traditions of Judaism are brought vividly to life. The Kulanu Circle allows children with special needs an opportunity to learn about the richness of their Jewish heritage and fosters pride and self-assurance in their identity as a valued member of the Jewish community.

Through an individualized curriculum, the Jewish rituals, customs, liturgy, and music can be strong motivators, and when presented in a classroom environment that is conducive and respectful to various learning styles, our children with special needs thrive while learning about holidays, Jewish living, prayers, mitzvoth, blessings, Hebrew and Bar/Bat Mitzvah preparation.

By building on the foundation of inclusion, both The Kulanu Circle and The Sholem Epelbaum Hebrew School classes benefit from increased acceptance, stimulating environments, improved cooperation, and tolerance of others.

A partnership between The Chabad of Kendall & Pinecrest, The Sholem Epelbaum Chabad Hebrew School and Friendship Circle; Sponsored by the Ruderman Family Foundation, In loving memory of Clayton Feig and the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.

Please visit our website and learn more about our program at <www.ChabadofKendall.org> under The Sholem Epelbaum Chabad Hebrew School.

No membership is required to register your child(ren). Please contact Nechama Harlig at 305-234-5654 ext. 11 or email her at nechama@chabadofkendall.org.