The most important questions to ask before purchasing fitness equipment

Because your goals should guide your fitness equipment purchase (and not the other way around), it is critical to first determine what you want to accomplish with exercise before researching equipment options.

Because your goals should guide your fitness equipment purchase (and not the other way around), it is critical to first determine what you want to accomplish with exercise before researching equipment options.

Do you have any ailments or physical limitations and restrictions that prevent you from safely completing certain exercises.

Do you have any ailments or physical limitations and restrictions that prevent you from safely completing certain exercises.

What activities do you enjoy?



Forget the workouts you “should do” or that are deemed “the best”. Think about what make you happy and that you like doing.

“The best workout is the one you consistently do, and it is easier to stay committed and motivated to exercise if you have equipment at your disposable that you enjoy using. Keep your personal fitness goals the priority, and choose the equipment that you are going to be most motivated to use on a regular basis.”