The reason I believe in a life of hope, dreams, and love – my father

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Happy Father’s Day! This is the day that we allow our dads to do what they really want to do (and never have the time to do): rest, relax, and allow the kids to wait on them.

I don’t want to make light of recognizing the contributions of dads, though. Being a father is an extremely important responsibility – anyone can father a child, but it takes a very special man to actually be a father.

And my father is a very special man.

My dad, Jim Field, Sr., is the son of two former actors whose dreams of having successful Broadway careers were dashed by WWII. This is something my grandfather, Ted, would never fully get over – missing his chance to chase his dreams of lighting up the silver screen.

It is this void in my grandfather’s life that would ultimately shape my father’s future, and serve as the foundation for the type of dad he would be for me.

Growing up, my father was one of the best athletes of his age. He was the star of the baseball team and had a knack for the “theatrics” by hitting game-winning homeruns and striking out batters by the dozens.

He went on to play college football and even made it to the finals of the collegiate handball championships. My father’s versatility and ability to master any athletic endeavor was extraordinary.

However, his father preached the importance of education and a steady job that would put food on the table. And so my dad adjusted his course, eventually took over his father’s clothing manufacturing and design business, and transformed it into a booming success.

But all the while, he believed he would someday be able to chase the dream of playing a big-league professional sport. They were the dreams of a “tomorrow” that would never come to be.

Because at one point he knew deep down that he had given it everything he had. And he realized he just had to move on with life. He came to terms, released his dreams, and was able to sleep well at night with no regrets.

This would be the foundation for our relationship growing up and I couldn’t have asked for anything better.

I was a late bloomer who suffered from child benign epilepsy, so I couldn’t play contact sports. My father figured the odds of getting hurt in golf were pretty low, so one day he took me to the local driving range. It was love at first swing.

I asked him to bring me out the next day, and the next day, and the day after that; and suddenly golf became my life passion. I told him I wanted to be a professional golfer when I grew up, and he made me believe I could be one.

I ended up being ranked among the top 100 in the country for my graduating senior class, and then go on to receive a college scholarship to play Division I golf. After college I competed on professional developmental tours all over the world – the equivalent of playing in the minor leagues of baseball.

I gave it everything I had.

One day I realized, that was it.

Even though I hadn’t achieved my dream of winning major championships on the PGA tour, I was satisfied with my efforts. When I told my dad how I felt, he reminded me to look around; I had accomplished the goal of becoming a professional golfer – I did it.

My favorite memories from all those years of competitive golf will come from the times on the road with my dad, traveling to tournaments. He always has been and always will be the reason that I’m so passionate about endeavors I pursue, why I believe I can be anything in life, and why I live with integrity and honor the way he does. He is the reason I stand up for what I believe in and stick up for others. But most importantly, my dad is the reason I believe in living a life filled with hope, dreams, and love.

If I look back on my life in 60 years, and I’ve become half the man my father is, then I’ll consider my life to be a tremendous success.

Even though he never played a professional sport like my heroes of the PGA tour did, he will always be my hero, both in sport and in life. I can’t imagine my life without him. Thank you for making me a dreamer dad, and for being the man and father that I hope to become some day. I love you.