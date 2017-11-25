The Secret Gardens, a paradise within paradise, is perfect for special events

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

With its lush tropical foliage, natural coral rock and stunning, idyllic areas spanning 2.5 private acres, The Secret Gardens in Redlands is a veritable Eden in paradise and the perfect locale for events and photo shoots.

Its luxurious backdrop of carved coral walkways and bridges, verdant flora and serene ponds and waterfalls create an enchanting atmospheric opulence that charms guests immediately upon arrival.

“People who come for the first time, they’re in awe,” said Agnes Patterson, event coordinator. “They’re just like, ‘Wow, I never knew this place even existed.’ And it’s really magical, especially at night; all the waterfalls are lit up and can be different colors—we can make every experience personal.”

The Secret Gardens is ideal year-round for affordably priced private and commercial events, from maternity pictures, bridal showers, engagement proposals and corporate events to television shoots, modeling photography and fundraisers.

An array of amenities is available, including exclusive full-property rentals, elegant dressing and sitting rooms, pristine bathrooms and a full catering prep kitchen. Valet parking is required for all events. Exotic animal life, decorative canoes and antique cars can be rented for photo shoots.

No matter what event you’re planning, The Secret Gardens will provide you with a full rolodex of preferred caterers, organizers and decorators whose familiarity with the property enables them to best utilize its unique layout.

“We’d love to invite you to call and schedule an appointment to view our beautiful property,” said Patterson. “The Secret Gardens has been the setting for many wonderful occasions, and we believe there’s no better place in South Florida to have a special event than our little paradise.”

For information, visit SecretGardensMiami.com, call Agnes Patterson, event coordinator, at 786-877-0480 or Blanca Doyle, event director, at 305-962-3871.

To browse through The Secret Gardens’ catalog of gorgeous photos, follow @TheSecretGardensMiami on social media.