The shortest distance in life is different

The shortest distance between two points is a straight line. This accurately describes the rule we are taught in algebra and calculus.

However, unlike many math concepts, this rule is not directly applicable to our life’s journey. The path most of us take from point A (birth) to point B (death) encompasses a mixture of lines, parabolas, s-curves, and everything in between.

While traveling the road to discover our destiny, we often feel compelled to show we have it all figured out and under control. We believe this shows that we are living a life of significance. Truth be told, while chasing down our pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, we usually don’t know if we are coming or going. A recent study surveyed 10,000 adults throughout 28 countries and asked, “Are you as busy as you say you are?” More than half of the responders shared that they usually lie about how busy they are. No one wants to be seen as the bench warmer, we all want to be touted as the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), even if we have to create a fasaad to get there.

The dream most American’s have of living a lavish and care-free life, makes us run at a feverish and hectic pace. When this happens, we lose our sense of direction. This causes us to fake it until we make it, which is a hedonistic behavior. A hedonistic person is one who displays the products of pleasures (rewards, material items, etc.) to avoid the reality of the pain they feel inside. In other words, we must constantly spin our wheels to simply keep up with the vices we have created.

So, how do we stop ourselves from the self-destructive behavior of acting busier than others? Stop fighting for a false standard and start fighting for the real American dream; the ideal that every person should have an equal opportunity to achieve success and prosperity through hard work, determination and initiative.

Remember that success and prosperity don’t have to equal money. Success can be establishing temporary housing for the homeless and prosperity can be developing a grateful mindset around the friends and family in your life. The important thing is that we always fail forward and make adjustments to stay on the path of our true calling. These people are the perfect examples of this:

Mary Kay Ash, founder of Mary Kay, sold books and homegoods door to door until she was 45.

Ray Kroc, founder of McDonald’s, sold paper cups and milkshake mixers until he was 52.

In life, the shortest distance between two points are curly-qs, zigzags, and spirals. So stay engaged and enjoy your ride.

Charlie Miller is an entrepreneur, public speaker, and master basketball trainer. He has owned his business, ATTACK Basketball Academy, for six years and is passionate about mentoring the youth of today. You can contact him by email at charlie@attackbball.com.