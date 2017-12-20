The World According to Field: ‘Let’s ignore the rewind button and focus on forward thinking’

With Hannukah having just ended and Christmas and Kwanzaa just days away, this is the peak of the holidays for millions of Americans and people around the world. I do hope this season has been warm and wonderful – and full of joy for you, your family, and friends.

As 2017 comes to a close, I cannot help but note how it went by so quickly! For sure, the past year gave us some memorable moments – both good and bad – like when everyone got together for the solar eclipse in August, which was great fun. And there were lots of natural disasters, which kind of makes me happy 2017 is over.

So now, as we move into 2018, ‘tis the season for making New Year’s resolutions – which this year I fully intend to keep (again).

First & Foremost: Because your health is the most important gift you can give to yourself, this item has to be at the top of the list. Making sure my diet consists only of high-quality food is my first resolution – mindful eating, basically.

Because of my work in the field of agriculture, I personally know a lot of what’s going on in the food industry. Although, I will be the first to admit that I, too, am often tempted by sweet and unhealthy food. However, I resolve to keep my ear to the ground and continue to inform you of the newest, best, and healthiest products on the market.

Everyone needs to consider joining with me on this commitment. The U.S. has such an abundance of inexpensive and healthy food – so think carefully and make sure you only eat products that are worthwhile to your health.

Number Two: I resolve to treat others with kindness and respect. This may sound basic, but in this day and age, we all need to be reminded that the world could be a much better place if we all adhered to the “Golden Rule” – by treating others as you would like to be treated.