‘This Random World’ opens April 13

Main Street Players presents This Random World by Steven Dietz. Seven characters whose worlds intersect and collide search for deeper meaning and connection in their own lives. We follow the journey of Scottie, an aging and secretive mother, who has chosen to keep distant from her children, Beth and Tim. Beth is having a tough time connecting, while Tim is stuck in a rut. Scottie is assisted by her aide, Bernadette, who struggles to connect with her younger and free-spirited sister, Rhonda. Rounding out the cast are Claire, Tim’s high school girlfriend, who lives in the past, and her current boyfriend, Gary, who is looking for a way out. In a world where it is more and more difficult to truly connect with another human being, This Random World is a beautiful, humorous and engaging reminder to make every effort to connect to others while we still can. The show is directed by Robert Coppel, assistant directed by Clara Lyzniak, with production manager Isaac Polanco.

The cast is as follows:

Fern Katz as Scottie

Robert Fritz as Tim

Melissa Almaguer as Beth

Zack Myers as Gary

Laura Marrero as Claire

Rita Joe as Bernadette

Brianna Hart-Cox as Rhonda

This Random World runs April 13 through May 6, with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students, seniors, and military personnel. Theatre League members/Industry $20 with I.D. presented at door.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.mainstreetplayers.com, or at the box office 60 minutes before show time. For more information contact Patty Fernandez at 786-344-7551.

Main Street Playhouse

6766 Main Street

Miami Lakes, FL 33014