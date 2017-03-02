This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, and Cutler Bay are once again partnering for a fun day of community to help in the fight against cancer. The three cities are joining with the American Cancer Society in a fun learning day that allows each of us to champion for a cure. It begins at noon on Saturday March 18 and the fun won’t stop until 11 p.m.

The fabulous parks crew of Palmetto Bay, and the Relay For Life committee are building and planning for a fantastic day of bounce houses, food and games. This is the 7th year of this Relay For Life group and more than $700,000 has been raised by these three communities alone. All are invited to come be part of making a difference.

These inspiring volunteers will be at Coral Reef Park, 7895 SW 152 Street for the ‘carnival’ like day of fun and food; don’t forget to visit the silent auction tent. The event will have colorful booths with food, games and learning about how you can make a difference in this fight.

There’ll be a special tent (which opens at noon) to honor cancer survivors and those still in the fight…a celebration for survivors begins at 5:45 p.m. Schools, cheerleaders and bands will entertain everyone throughout the day, so find your favorite group and cheer them on.

At 8 p.m., the hundreds of luminaria bags will be lit to honor loved ones lost and Hope for those still with us. From 9-11 p.m. the karaoke will begin, what’s not to love about all this entertainment and excitement for a good cause. You have choices on where you spend your time, and the organizers hope that on March 18 you’ll choose Relay For Life and visit them at Coral Reef Park, to help make the difference in the Fight against cancer.

For more details and ways to contribute visit www.relayforlife.org/pinecrestfl or facebook.com/RelayForLifePinecrestPalmettoBayCutlerBay. Contact the event chair for more information at ceilfitts@gmail.com.