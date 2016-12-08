Miami Dade Athletes Showcase their Talents and Skills

Miami, FL-Tournament of Champions, Inc.(TOC), celebrating 23 years of fostering the academic and athletic growth of South Florida’s young aspiring athletes will host their 23rd Annual Miami Dade North vs South All Star Football Game on Friday, December 16, 2016 at Southridge Stadium in South Dade, Florida. Tailgate activities start at 2:30pm and the game kicks off at 8:00pm. Admission is $12.00. The game will include some of Miami Dade’s most elite players competing for the coveted notoriety title, bragging rights and scholarships. South Florida has more NFL players than any other region in the United States and Miami has more than any other city. Ninety-five percent of all NFL players born in South Florida have competed in TOC’s All-Star Football Game, Camp or Combine.

TOC continues their legacy of producing a myriad of sporting events inclusive of the premier football and basketball events for high school athletes in South Florida. Some of their signature events set for All-Star week includes:

Annual TOC Academic & Human Development Symposium on Saturday December 11th from 12-4pm at the Betty T. Ferguson Community Youth Enrichment Center in Miami Gardens. The symposium is designed to educate and prepare high school student athletes for a smooth and successful graduation transition and subsequent collegiate matriculation. Symposium provides firsthand knowledge of what to expect as a collegiate athlete and how to balance these pressures and demands. The facilitators use presentations, role-playing, skits and interactive workshops, as well as group breakout sessions.

On Saturday December 17, 2016, TOC celebrates with their annual all-star gala. The event will be held at the Kroma Art Galley 3670 Grand Ave Coconut Grove @7PM . This event serves as an opportunity for TOC to thank all who have partnered with them to help support the young athletes of South Florida. The event is free and an RSVP is required to attend 305.910.9019

On Friday December 16th, 2016 Presentation of The Warren Henry Automotive Group/ South Florida High School Player of the Year Award at 441 dealership

“We remain committed to providing the necessary tools that our athletes can use to help them on their journey through sports. Preparing them life beyond sports is a crucial aspect of our program. We appreciate the support we have received to help continue foster this platform”, states TOC Founder, Wesley Frater.