Transportation Master Plan Community Meeting

Join us to learn more about potential bicycle lane, sidewalk, and traffic-calming initiatives in the Village.

Mobility, trees, water and resiliency were identified as high priority topics via the Inspire Pinecrest Community Conversation series.

Join us to share your ideas about mobility in the Village on Wednesday, April 18 at 6:00 p.m. at Evelyn Greer Park, 8200 SW 124th Street. RSVP at www.pinecrest-fl.gov/inspirepinecrest.

We will present information gathered over the last five months based on community input from the first Transportation Master Plan meeting held on November 15, 2017, two public meetings held by the Transportation Advisory Committee and the Inspire Pinecrest Community Conversation series.

Presentations will include speed and traffic volume findings, traffic-calming options, potential bicycle lane locations and sidewalk implementation options. The workshop will include break-out group discussions and a Q&A session.

Your opinion matters, and will help shape the Village’s transportation infrastructure! If you cannot attend, please send your ideas to inspirepinecrest@pinecrest-fl.gov.