University of Miami Hall of Fame members and football greats Alonzo Highsmith and Melvin Bratton will host the 6th Annual Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys/University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame (UMSHoF) Celebrity Fishing Tournament June 24-25 in Islamorada, Fla. Event activities will take place at Founders Park at Mile Marker 87 on the Overseas Highway.

New for the 2016 tournament an Inshore Fishing Division has been added, expanding the already broad appeal. The tournament weekend will begin Friday evening with a kick-off party, silent auction and captains’ meeting followed on Saturday by a full day of fishing, weigh-in, awards dinner and auctions featuring unique sports memorabilia, fishing gear, trips, artworks, as well as a variety of gift packages. This is the only fishing event of its kind that matches participants with former Miami Hurricanes sports stars for the competition. Cash prizes and trophies will be presented to anglers in eight categories. A portion of the tournament proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys, The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis, Coastal Conservation Association and the UMSHoF.

“As we prepare for our 6th annual fishing tournament, we’re pleased to announce our renewed partnership with Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys and the Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis.” said Gerard Loisel, President of the UMSHoF. “We also welcome this year’s hosts Melvin Bratton and Alonso Highsmith. This event will once again provide fans with a unique opportunity to fish alongside some of the greatest athletes to have worn the orange, green, and white, while raising funds for the UM Sports Hall of Fame and our partners. We’ve added an inshore fishing division this year, so no matter what your fishing preference, be sure to come join us June 24th and 25th in beautiful Islamorada”

Highsmith added: “It’s an honor to host this year’s Fishing Tournament and to be a part of the Miami legacy. I always wanted to be a Hurricane and will always be a Hurricane! It’s all about the U!”

Bratton said: “Get ready for the OC’s (original Canes!) I am honored to be a part of this great event and we are going to have the two craziest hurricanes hosting EVER! High and Mel B! Get your fishing rods and boats READY! Go Canes!”

Former Hurricanes sports stars scheduled to participate include NFL Hall of Famer and 2012 Tournament Host Warren Sapp (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oakland Raiders), NFL Hall of Famer Ted Hendricks (Baltimore Colts, Green Bay Packers, Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders), Clinton Portis (Denver Broncos, Washington Redskins), Brett Romberg (Jacksonville Jaguars, St. Louis Rams, Atlanta Falcons), Gary Dunn (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Damione Lewis (St. Louis Rams, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, Houston Texans).

Tournament Information