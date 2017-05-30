As Miami continues to shine in the international spotlight with popular films such as Oscar-winning Best Picture “Moonlight” and the new season of “Bloodline” which was partially shot here, there has never been a better time explore the world of acting in Miami.

Teatro Prometeo at the Koubek Center at Miami Dade College has a dynamic Spanish-language program of weekly vocational intensive sessions lined up this summer to hone creativity and sharpen artistic skills for those seeking professional training and experience in the acting industry. Each class is spaced out on a different day and time of the week to ease scheduling conflicts for those wishing to attend more than one class. Boasting industry professionals who bring to the classroom their vast knowledge and connections, Prometeo actors are shining on stage and in front of the camera, and this year have been cast in over 11 commercials, three television series, two featured films and in the Rep production of Doña Rosita, la soltera this July.

Singing

This intensive opportunity specializes in vocal technique methods, giving emphasis to breathing techniques, vocal projection and effective interpretation. Taught by Emmy Award-winning actress, singer, author and theater and TV director Cristina Rebull, this course is ideal for those seeking to learn basic singing technique and develop a singing voice.

Mondays 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Classes begin June 5th and end on August 7th, 2017

Cost is $360.

Preparing The Actor

This introductory intensive opportunity offers actors training in character development, delivering monologues and reveals the purpose of achieving a transformation through artistic expression. Instructor Cristina Rebull will introduce students to acting techniques through improvisation and scenes prepared in a theater room setting.

Mondays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Classes begin June 5th until August 7th, 2017

Cost is $360.

Voice and Diction

Clear diction is essential in all acting or voiceover work. This class focuses on improving the quality of being in front of an audience and speaking with security and good diction. Students will learn training techniques to improve diction through breathing exercises, articulation exercises and focusing on the neutral accent and proper projection to achieve a clear and precise communication. The class will be taught by actress and and voiceover coach Vivian Ruiz, who has lent her voice to everything from “South Park” and “Nurse Jackie” to brands such as Olive Garden for voiceover work.

Tuesdays from 7p.m. to 10p.m.

Classes begin on June 6th and finish on August 15, 2017.

Cost is $360.

Directing

The goal of this intensive opportunity is to offer tools to address the process of theater direction where not only the actor’s job is involved as a fundamental element of the scenic performance, but also the discipline, duties and responsibilities of the director as well techniques that make the staging of a show possible. Dictated by Gonzalo Rodriguez, who has more than 40 years of experience as a theater director, this class offers students the tools to create an amazing production.

Wednesdays from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Classes begin on May 11th and finish on July 27th, 2017

Cost is $360.

Acting For The Camera

Life in 2017 is essentially lived through a camera lens. Using diverse television platforms such as commercials, soap operas, TV anchor segments and improvised sketch, this introductory class offers techniques and practices that prepare the actor to work in front of a camera. Acting for the Camera is taught by actress and TV and film coach Vivian Ruiz, who appears in the TV show “Bloodline,” Telemundo’s “La Casa de al Lado,” and films “Pain & Gain” and “Dolphin Tale.”

Saturdays 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Classes begin June 3rd to August 26th, 2017

Cost is $550.

The Prometeítos (Ages 6-10).

Children ages 6 to 10 are invited to enjoy the world of dancing, acting and singing by getting closer to a dynamic and disciplined activity and developing their expression capabilities with the purpose of helping them to improve in coordination, musicality and creativity. Instructed by theater professional and actress Simoné Balmaseda, and four time Latin Grammy nominee and music professor, Rita Rosa Ruesga, the Prometeitos have participated in the International Festival of Hispanic Theater (Festival Internacional de Teatro Hispano), as well as events at the Miami Book Fair.

Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

SUMMER: June 10th to August 12th

Cost is $300

About Teatro Prometeo:

Miami Dade College’s Teatro Prometeo is the only Spanish-language theater Conservatory and Repertory program under an academic institution. After more than 45 years of offering the community its theatrical performances and productions, Teatro Prometeo continues to celebrate, promote and educate theater artists, the community at large, children and families within our rich and diverse Hispanic culture.

Under the artistic of Joann María Yarrow, Teatro Prometeo currently offers more than 20 different professional workshops taught and directed by respected artists from the performing arts field, giving participants the opportunity to gain knowledge directly from internationally renowned professionals. Miami Dade College’s Teatro Prometeo Professional Actor Training Program is the only one of its kind in the nation.

About Koubek Center at Miami Dade College – A Space for Dialogue and Cultural Advancement:

The Koubek Center—su casa de cultura— is an intellectual, cultural, and community hub in the heart of Little Havana. A historic landmark in South Florida, the revitalized mansion remains true to its pioneering heritage—celebrating its multicultural community with workshops, art exhibitions, theater performances, literary readings, concerts and more. In addition to the mansion, the iconic space includes glorious gardens, the Koubek theater, the ArtSpace gallery, classrooms, and mini performance spaces.

The programs of Koubek Center are made possible with the generous support of: Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council; the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissionaires; the State of Florida, Department of State , Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture; Southern Exposure: Performing Arts of Latin America, a program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation made possible through the generous support of the National Endowment for the Arts; and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

Spots are filling up fast – Contact 305-237-3262 or visit prometeotheatre.com to RSVP your attendance for select sessions. Prometeo Theatre at The Koubek Center is located at 2705 S.W. Third Street, Miami, FL 33135.